Canterbury brewery beats Guinness for world's best milk stout - again

The team at Cassels & Sons celebrated their world's best recognition last week.

Winning a global beer award once is a big deal for any brewery – winning one for the fourth year in a row is a “colossal achievement” of which a Christchurch brewery is “incredibly proud”.

The title of world’s best milk stout has been awarded to the beer made by Cassels & Sons Brewing Co, on the back of two previous world's best milk stout awards in 2019 and 2020, as well as the 2021 award for world's best APA, or American pale ale, and others for stout and porter.

The title might put the brewery one step closer to the dream of late founder Alasdair Cassels to one day have his name and beer as synonymous with the city of Christchurch as Guinness is with Dublin.

“To win a major global beer award is in itself a huge deal, to win one for four years in a row is a colossal achievement and one that we are incredibly proud of,” head brewer Simon Bretherton said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Alasdair Cassels discusses his beer brewing team's latest award winning drop, the Cassels APA. (First published May 2021)

The World Beer Awards field entries from across the globe, with initial judging taking place in various locations around the world.

The best beers from each country are judged by category in London for the “world’s best” title, with the winners announced last Thursday.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Head brewer Simon Bretherton and Alasdair Cassels, who died in April.

Bretherton, who has been making beer since his early teens, is credited with improving the consistency and drinkability of Cassels beer.

The British expat gave the kudos to his team for the win, saying he couldn't be more proud of the “highly talented, passionate and hard-working” brewery team.

“[They] always strive to produce high-quality beers, winning these awards is a great way to celebrate their efforts, and we couldn't be more proud of them.”

Supplied The last Alasdair Cassels hoped Cassels and Sons Brewing would one day be as synonymous with the city of Christchurch as Guinness is with Dublin.

The brewery has come a long way since the February 2011 earthquake, when the newly-opened premises ended up in ruins.

The international recognition over the years has helped to put it on the map.

Future plans are to make the brewery a tourist offering through a storehouse and beer-tasting experience – much like at the Guinness headquarters in Dublin.