City launches survey of residents and potential visitors

Two new surveys will canvas people’s views on Christchurch.

Christchurch people are being asked for their views on the city as part of research on how to attract residents, investment and visitors.

Economic development agency ChristchurchNZ has recently hired Canadian consultants and local firms to create destination management plans for the city and Banks Peninsula, plus a branding strategy for the region. The project is funded with $400,000 from the Government and $100,000 from the city council.

As part of the work ChristchurchNZ has launched two surveys, one for residents and one for potential visitors to the city.

Alison Adams, chief executive of ChristchurchNZ, says the direction they take hinges on what they hear from the public.

READ MORE:

* Hoteliers, KiwiRail and ChristchurchNZ join forces as North Islanders shun city

* What's wrong with Christchurch?

* A minority of Christchurch residents would recommend their city: survey

* Developing central city draws positive response from Christchurch residents



CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Alison Adams, chief executive of Christchurch NZ, says they want as many responses as possible.

“The surveys will help us understand people’s experience of this place,” she said.

“To ensure they are rooted in authenticity and informed by a diversity of viewpoints, we really want to hear from as many residents as possible.”

The visitor survey asks people what sort of reasons they travel, what they like to do, what’s important in choosing a destination, and what impressions they have of Christchurch.

It also asks them to rate aspects of the city and Banks Peninsula if they have been before, including its amenities, accommodation, conference facilities, transport, friendliness, and quality of cultural, sporting and outdoor offerings.

CHRISTCHURCHNZ.COM The survey questions include how family friendly the city is.

The residents’ survey asks what people like and consider important about their city, how good it is as a place to live, start and run a business in, or invest in. It asks how friendly it is to families, diverse cultures, the rainbow community, and people with disabilities.

It also seeks suggestions as to how Christchurch could be improved.

Survey participants go into a draw to win prizes. The surveys are online at definingourplace.co.nz.

The destination management plans must be done by all regional tourism authorities at the request of the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment. The brand strategy work is being done at the same time, at the request of the city council.

The companies signed up to do the work are global consulting firm Resonance, based in Canada, and local businesses Narrative, Creative Agent and Fabriko.

In its request for proposals for companies to work on the project, ChristchurchNZ said the new place brand aimed to “proactively and strategically position Christchurch to improve its reputation, to effectively increase attraction of visitors, businesses, investment [and] migration, as well as increase resident pride”.