Where did all the Christchurch cyclists go?

Christchurch was once known as NZ's cycling capital, but today's numbers paint a vastly different picture.

As Stuff launches Better By Bike, a campaign to get the city back in the saddle, CHARLIE GATES asks how Christchurch lost its title as the cycling capital of New Zealand.

The streets once belonged to them.

Cyclists easily outnumbered cars on the streets of Christchurch from the 1920s to the 50s, with one estimate in 1924 calculating that over half the population owned a bicycle.

Photographs and film from the era show Manchester St teeming with people commuting by bicycle and pavements filled with parked bikes outside popular venues.

In 1915, bicycles made up about 77% of traffic in central Christchurch, while the car comprised only 3% of traffic. By 2018, there had been a complete reversal, with the census finding that 76% of people commuted by car, truck or van and just 5.6% used a bicycle to get to work.

Staff Photographer/Stuff Everybody has a bike. Union members leave Trades Hall in central Christchurch in May 1932.

So, where did all the cyclists go? And what else did we lose in the process?

This dramatic shift away from the bicycle is about more than just numbers. Christchurch lost a whole culture of cycling that was built on the ease of the flat landscape and the compact layout of the city.

From 1915 to 1936, the Christchurch City Council would occasionally conduct a traffic census, counting every vehicle on Colombo St at the southern side of Cathedral Square between 8am and 5.30pm on a weekday in March.

In 1915, the census counted 7779 bicycles compared to just 297 private motorcars. There were 642 horse vehicles. Bicycles made up 77% of all vehicles counted that day. Cars made up 3%.

A few years later, In 1924, a council staff member calculated there were 40,000 cyclists in the city, which then had a population of 79,450.

Press Archives/Stuff Workers leaving a factory in Addington in 1946. Doug Messervy, left, and his friend, Tom Samuel lead the pack.

The estimate was published in The Press newspaper under the headline “The Wheeling City”. The story declared Christchurch as the cycling capital of New Zealand and pointed to the city’s 56 bike shops and 33 cycle clubs.

But subsequent traffic counts show that the shift to the motor car had already begun.

In 1929, bicycles made up 69% of traffic, compared to 15% for cars. Seven years later, in 1936, bicycles made up 64% of all traffic, with cars at 20%

But the change was slow at first. In the 1940s and 50s, Christchurch was still dominated by two wheels. A photograph from 1946 shows workers leaving a factory in Addington. People on bicycles fill the street to the horizon. There is not a single car.

A 1952 film promoting Christchurch shows Manchester St teeming with cyclists. In one 10-second clip, about 30 cyclists head north on Manchester St, compared to just two cars and a bus. Neither cars nor bikes have priority, but instead share the same space equally.

Press Archives/Stuff In 1958, a mix of pedestrians, cyclists and cars use High St in Christchurch.

But by the 1950s, the shift to the motor car was accelerating rapidly.

In 1950, about 250,000 cars were registered in New Zealand. By 1960, that figure had doubled to over half a million. A graph showing car registrations from 1925 to 2005 reveals that vehicle ownership accelerated upwards in an uninterrupted straight line from 1950 to the present day.

Car ownership continued to accelerate in the second half of the 20th century as habits like the road trip and the school run took hold. The number of cars registered each year more than doubled from about 900,000 in 1970 to about 2.1 million in 2004.

This shift to the car radically reshaped New Zealand cities and made roads more hostile for cyclists. Cities sprawled into new suburbs and shopping malls, while transport infrastructure from the 1940s onwards was geared around private cars rather than public transport or bicycles. Planning for New Zealand’s first motorways began in the 1940s.

Press Archives/Stuff Bicycles left in Cranmer Square by pupils at Christchurch Girls’ High School in 1960.

By the early 2000s, the urban landscape of New Zealand had been transformed by the dominance of the car. The average urban density in New Zealand and Australian cities was 15 people per hectare, with 8.1 metres of road for each person, according to the Te Ara online encyclopaedia. That compared to 55 people per hectare and 3m of road per person in Western European cities. These new cities now relied on the burning of fossil fuels to function.

Along with this physical change, came a change in the way we thought. There was a shift in our perception of who had the right to use road space. Parked cars took up space along the edge of the road and drivers expected cyclists to keep out of the main thoroughfare.

A Transport Department road safety campaign in 1968 “concentrated on pedestrian and cyclist behaviour”. The department blamed cyclists for crashes where they didn’t keep to the side of the road or crossed the road without “heeding the traffic”.

Cyclists were now consigned to a deadly narrow strip between the parked cars and the moving ones.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A bike counting device and display near the Antigua St bridge in central Christchurch.

You can see the results of this shift in perception, infrastructure spending and habits in the numbers.

On a March day in 1936, a traffic survey counted 11,335 cyclists passing on Colombo St. On a March day in 2019, a high-tech sensor installed under a cycleway a few blocks east of Colombo St counted 246 cyclists.

The loss feels even starker when you consider that Christchurch had a population of 138,000 in 1936 and 500,000 in 2019.

But there could be cause for hope.

The Government and the Christchurch City Council is spending $301 million on a 101-kilometre network of 13 new cycleways in the city.

Stuff The Papanui Parallel cycle route runs from the northwest of Christchurch to the edge of the four avenues.

The investment seems to be driven by the idea that, to keep cyclists safe and encourage people to switch to a bike, we need to surrender the streets to cars and invest in separate cycling infrastructure.

It will take time to undo 80 years of priority and investment for the private car and persuade people to switch to a bicycle. The 2023 census could give us an early indication of whether the new investment is working.

Christchurch may never regain its title as the cycling capital of New Zealand, where bicycles once owned the streets.

But the threat of climate change makes it imperative that we at least try.