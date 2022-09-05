How safe is cycling? Do separated cycleways make a difference? Maybe

Chrissie Williams, former Christchurch city councillor and current trustee and volunteer, was "doored" while biking on Tuam St in 1998 and still experiences continual pain.

As part of Stuff’s Better by Bike series on the role of cycling in improving our health, reducing air pollution and meeting climate change goals WILL HARVIE asks: how safe is cycling?

In 1998, Chrissie Williams​ was biking in a cycle lane on Tuam St in Christchurch when she was “doored” – a parked driver opened his door into her path. She was flung into the road and hit by a different car.

“I nearly carked​ it,” says the former city councillor and current trustee and volunteer. She was hospitalised for three months with back, hip and lung injuries. She still lives with pain and disability.

The 69-year-old once enjoyed tramping, but finds she’s not able to walk far these days.

But she still rides her ebike​ to meetings and events all over Christchurch and is a “strong advocate” for the city’s cycleways programme – especially the separated cycleways that keep riders away from moving traffic and opening doors.

Safety is one major reason why council is spending $301 million on 13 major cycleways.

With four of the new cycleways now fully open and five more partially finished, it’s reasonable to ask if they have, in fact, improved cycle safety. Do they work?

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Cyclists say independence, health, and the environment are all reasons for cycling Christchurch's flat streets.

The answer is a sturdy maybe.

The answer lies in the data, but it’s incomplete. The police attend motor vehicle accidents and keep records, including in a category called “cycle”. These records are passed to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency,​ which keeps a crash database.

From 2017 to early August this year, there were nine cycling fatalities in Christchurch, including John Marsden​ who died last week. Over the same period, there were 149 serious injury crashes, 470 minor injury crashes and 153 non-injury crashes.

If there are trends in the data, they are not strong. In 2017, there were 26 serious injury crashes and 25 last year. In 2017, there were 93 minor injury crashes and 85 last year.

But lots of cycle crashes aren’t reported to the police, says NZTA, especially those at the lower end of severity.

Supplied Transport planner Axel Downard-Wilke says a growing number of cyclists could be due to increased safety on the roads.

ACC picks up some of these injuries and the number is climbing. ACC accepted 2974 new claims in 2017 and 4156 in 2021. These numbers exclude off-road mountain biking, and ACC says they shouldn’t be considered definitive due to variability in reporting by claimants.

But ACC doesn’t know where in Christchurch these injuries occurred, other than “on the road”. Whether the victim was on a cycleway or the open road – nobody knows.

Two other developments are worth mentioning.

The first is that pre-pandemic cycling in Christchurch was growing by about 10% a year, says Axel Downard-Wilke,​ a transport planning and design consultant with almost 25 years of experience.

More riders equals more injuries, seems a pretty straightforward relationship.

Second is the rise of ebikes​ – about 23,000 units were imported in 2017 and about 75,000 in 2021. Many of these are ridden faster than push-bikes and more speed can mean worse injuries. Many of those ebike buyers were also older and in some cases more frail.

“When you've got growth rates of 10% a year, then that is a very strong indicator that something is going on that makes it more amenable for people travelling by bike,” says Downard-Wilke. “I think that’s a very strong indicator that cycling has become safer.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Keen cycleway advocate and councillor Mike Davidson owns five bikes: this commuting bike, a road bike, a mountain bike, an ebike and old racer up in the rafters.

‘Perceived safety’

“People don't want to bike if they don’t feel safe,” says Mike Davidson,​ a leading pro-cycling voice on Christchurch City Council.

When council provides cycleways separated from cars, the “feeling of safety increases” and that encourages cycling uptake, he says.

Dr Simon Kingham​ calls this “perceived safety”. He’s director of the Geohealth Laboratory at the University of Canterbury and the chief science advisor to the Ministry of Transport.

Davidson recently surveyed committed Christchurch cyclists – people who ride heaps – for a part-time degree in applied science from the University of Canterbury.

He found that 23% of the 400 respondents were not concerned about having an accident while riding on the road. But a whooping 77% were not concerned about having an accident while on a segregated cycleway.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Cyclist and councillor Aaron Keown owns this BMX, a beach cruiser and a mountain bike.

What’s probably happening is drivers see more cyclists on the roads and drive better, says Kingham. There is also an increased chance that the drivers are themselves cyclists and driving better. “I would expect it has got relatively safer.

“The more people cycle, the safer it becomes. There’s global evidence … for this,” he says.

A 2017 study by University of Auckland researchers, titled How dangerous is cycling in New Zealand?, used ACC data, to compare cycling for transport with other common activities. They found a typical exposure to cycling (a 30-minute trip, three times a week) was 1.2 to 2.2 times safer than DIY repairs, 60 to 140 times safer than skiing (half a day, 4-5 times per year), and 460 to 530 times safer than rugby (one game every three weeks).

Councillor Aaron Keown​ says cycling isn’t dangerous.

While he opposes expensive cycleways in the wrong places, he favours cycling and led city council to commit $67m towards cycleways in 2013.

Across New Zealand every year on average, 12 cyclists are killed, 36 pedestrians die crossing a road; 80 to 90 people drown in preventable ways, and over 600 die by suicide.

“All the talk around cycling being dangerous, I think, is dangerous. It's harmful to cycling,” he says. “Cycling is fun and it's cool.”

Cycling advocates “think they can scare people into cycling and scaring people into doing something is not a behaviour-change model that works”, Keown says.

We have bike safety programmes, why don’t we have bike fun programmes, he wonders.