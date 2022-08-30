Swiss climber killed in rockfall on first day of Aoraki/Mt Cook climb

The body of experienced Swiss climber Petr Mandik was found partially covered in rocks in the Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park, in December 2019.

A Swiss climber who flew to New Zealand for a quick solo trip to the summit of Aoraki/Mt Cook died in a rockfall on the first day of his journey.

It was more than two weeksbefore Petr Mandik, 50, was found partially covered in rocks on the Haast Ridge, in December 2019.

A NZ Mountain Safety Council report to coroner Marcus Elliott said it was not clear whether he triggered a rockfall or was caught in one from above, but he tumbled up to 50 metres.

“Given his body position when found and the condition of his helmet, it is likely that he died from his injuries within minutes of the incident, if not killed instantly.”

Petr Mandik planned to climb Aoraki Mt Cook during a short visit to New Zealand in 2019.

A postmortem indicated he died due to head, neck and chest injuries.

The safety council report said the Haast Ridge route was used to access Plateau Huts the most common place that mountaineers base themselves to climb Aoraki/Mount Cook.

However, over the last 20 years the route had become unpopular due to unstable terrain related to the receding Tasman Glacier.

“The receding glacier has increased the amount of loose moraine wall climbers need to navigate through to access the Haast Ridge.

“This has made rock fall very common and almost impossible to predict,” it said.

The New Zealand Alpine Club said there had been at least four fatalities on the route.

NIWA's 2018 end of summer snowline survey showed many glaciers were affected by a historically warm summer.

A fundraising web page set up to bring Mandik home described him as “a husband, a father of three girls, a climber, a runner and a friend”.

Coroner Elliott’s report said Mandik was an experienced mountaineer who was physically fit.

Mandik arrived in New Zealand on December 13, 2019, and started climbing on December 14.

He was scheduled to leave New Zealand on December 18 and report missing a day later. He was found dead on December 31.

Photographs retrieved from his belongings showed where he had been and indicated he had fallen between 1pm and 2pm on December 14, while climbing the moraine of Tasman Glacier on Haast Ridge.

The Mountain Safety Council said there were valuable lessons from the accident for overseas climbers or those not familiar with the Southern Alps.

New Zealand mountains punched above their weight in terms of technical challenges and ice and snow conditions compared to other mountains of the same altitude in areas such as the European alps, the council said.

“Do not make assumptions about a route or mountain due to its altitude, and do not underestimate the hazards and difficulties often encountered on the approach.

“Rockfall is highly prevalent in the Southern Alps and is likely to get worse in the coming years due to climate change, particularly in Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park where glaciers are retreating rapidly.”

The council advised talking to local guides for advice.

“The use of helicopters and ski planes to access the area including Plateau Hut has become much more common due to faster travel times and being able to avoid the rockfall hazard on Haast Ridge.”