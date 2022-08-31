Councillor saves ratepayers $3000 by not claiming back tech expenses

Christchurch city councillor Melanie Coker has not claimed back any technology expenses, saying she did not feel a need to do so.

A Christchurch city councillor has saved ratepayers over $3000 during her term by not claiming back technology expenses.

Spreydon councillor Melanie Coker is the only Christchurch city councillor who has not claimed back communication and IT expenses since October 2019, data released under official information laws shows.

It also shows mayor Lianne Dalziel paid her own way to Wellington twice during the council term – once to deliver the council’s submission on the Water Services Bill and a second time to attend a lunch with a US official about disaster management and emergency preparedness.

The Christchurch City Council has a policy allowing councillors to claim back costs for communications and IT; vehicle mileage and travel time; and attending conferences, courses and training.

Dalziel does not claim back IT expenses either, a spokesperson said, but the council’s expenses policy said she is entitled to get a mobile phone with all associated charges paid for by the council.

Coker, a People’s Choice councillor who is standing for re-election, said she was surprised to learn she was the only councillor not claiming communication and IT expenses back.

“Basically what happens is once a year, staff come round with a piece of paper [saying] do you want to claim this amount for printer, phone or whatever, and I just [say] ‘no I don’t need to’,” she said.

“It doesn’t cost me any extra money, like my phone plan is my phone plan anyway and I don’t really print.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Sixteen councillors and the mayor make up the Christchurch City Council. (File photo)

“Personally, I don’t think we particularly need it.”

For communication and IT expenses, almost all other councillors have claimed back about $3300 to $3400. Only Coker and two other councillors have claimed back less.

They were Sam MacDonald, who has claimed $2250, and Celeste Donovan, who has claimed $1242. Donovan only joined the council in the latter half of 2021.

Collectively, all councillors have claimed back about $47,000 for communication and IT expenses since October 2019.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Christchurch city councillor Jimmy Chen has claimed $8676 back for travel expenses since October 2019.

On vehicle mileage, only five councillors have claimed back costs this term.

Three of those claims were under $500. They were from Anne Galloway ($395), Pauline Cotter ($132), and former councillor James Daniels ($129) who resigned during the term.

Councillors are allowed to claim back mileage expenses if they have travelled somewhere in their own vehicle to attend council business “by the most direct route reasonable”, according to the council policy.

The more expensive claims were from deputy mayor Andrew Turner and Hornby councillor Jimmy Chen. They claimed $9496 and $8676, respectively.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Christchurch City councillor Andrew Turner has claimed back $9496 on travel, but represents Banks Peninsula, which is larger on its own than all other city wards put together.

Turner said his expenses were for travel around his Banks Peninsula ward.

“The peninsula is an area which is much bigger than the whole of the rest of the city put together,” he said.

A drive to Akaroa and back would be three to four hours worth of driving, he said. “The same would be said for meetings I’ve attended in Le Bons Bay, or Okains Bay or Goughs Bay after the weather incidents last year.”

Chen said he was a “24/7” councillor who had more working hours than his colleagues.

Christchurch City Council Christchurch City councillors had an at times heated debate about directors' fees being paid to councillors and the review of the policy. (Video first published on June 29, 2020)

He listed a range of committees and working groups that he was involved with, including the council’s multicultural committee, engagement and climate change working groups, a few boards, and a regional landfill committee.

Chen said he had followed council policy and noted that all other councillors were allowed to make claims.

“I’m not sure why some other councillors didn’t claim this,” he said.

The council also paid for about $23,000 for event, travel and accommodation costs for councillors – mainly when they have attended events and conferences.