A cyclist who was critically injured following a crash in Central Christchurch on August 21 has died.

Police have named him as 60-year-old John Marsden of Christchurch.

Marsden was involved in a collision with a car on Hereford St at 6.05pm last Sunday and subsequently passed away in hospital.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, a police spokesperson said.