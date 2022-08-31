'Little renaissance' for Canterbury filmmaking as two movies get funding

The family film Trolgar and I will be the first feature film directed by Canterbury filmmaker Gillian Ashurst since her cult film Snakeskin in 2001.

A “little renaissance’’ of filmmaking is taking hold in Canterbury as two more movies win funding and plan to shoot in the region within the next six months.

A family movie about a little girl befriending a troll is set to start filming in and around Methven in January, while a coming-of-age film set in the post-punk music scene of 1979 Christchurch is scheduled to start shooting in November.

The two films, which were granted funding by the New Zealand Film Commission this month, join a growing roster of productions choosing to shoot in Canterbury.

A new movie by the production company behind Taika Waititi’s hit films Hunt for the Wilderpeople​ and Jojo Rabbit was being shot in Lyttelton Harbour earlier this month, while the company behind television hits like Mad Men, Orange Is The New Black and The Walking Dead is helping fund a six-part television drama expected to film in Christchurch early next year.

The family movie, called Trolgar and I, will be the first feature film directed by Canterbury filmmaker Gillian Ashurst since her cult film Snakeskin in 2001.

Ashurst said it felt good to be part of the growing film production scene in Canterbury.

“Suddenly, Christchurch is the place to be. It is an exciting time for us all. It feels like a little renaissance of filmmaking is happening in Christchurch.”

She was also excited to be back directing a feature film.

Supplied Gillian Ashurst on set of short film The Meek, which was filmed before the Covid-19 pandemic reached New Zealand.

“I can’t wait. Getting back into the work you realise how much you miss it and how exciting it is. I am getting my director’s hat back on again.”

The film is about a banished Norwegian troll called Trolgar who befriends 12-year-old Maia and her father Dave. Together, they help Trolgar escape New Zealand and return safely to Norway.

Ashurst said the movie would be similar to films like E.T., The BFG and Pete’s Dragon. She said the troll would be a physical creation built by Weta Workshop, rather than a computer-generated character.

“We are going old-school. It will be a person in a suit with an animatronic face.”

The film about Christchurch’s post-punk music scene, called Head South, will be directed by Jonathan Ogilvie, and was inspired by his teenage years in Christchurch between 1979 and 1984.

Ogilvie made his name in the 1980s by making striking videos for Flying Nun bands like The Bats and Headless Chickens. His most famous video was She Speeds for the Straitjacket Fits, which was filmed in the Lyttelton tunnel.

He said they planned to film in Christchurch in November and hoped to recreate the city as it looked in 1979.

“We may go a bit outside the city and maybe even New Brighton to try and find what is there,’’ he said.

Guy Frederick Shayne Carter will provide the score for planned film Head South about the post-punk scene in 1970s Christchurch.

“I am confident we can get it and that it is still there, despite the turmoil.

“There are key iconic pieces of architecture that I think we can use that are still there, like the Bridge of Remembrance.”

He wanted the film to celebrate Christchurch’s unique cultural landscape, from music to art and modernist architecture.

“It was this underground music scene that was purely the excitement of playing music and getting up there on stage.

Dougal Holmes Jonathan Ogilvie loading a 16mm camera on the set of the Straitjacket Fits video for She Speeds in Christchurch in 1987.

“The music scene had this DIY approach, which made it unique.”

Ogilivie said the film had been “a labour of love for many years”.

“It is very close to my heart. It is a time and a place in recent popular culture that was a watershed for so many people. It changed my life.

“This is an exciting homecoming for me.”