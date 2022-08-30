Two airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after separate incidents at Mt Hutt skifield

Two people were flown form Mt Hutt skifield by rescue helicopter to Christchurch Hospital on Tuesday. (File photo)

Two people were airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured in separate incidents at Mt Hutt skifield.

An ambulance was called to the skifield, west of Christchurch, at 1.30pm following a “high-speed crash”, a St John spokesperson said.

Shortly after, at 2pm, another person was seriously injured in a fall. Both were taken to Christchurch Hospital by rescue helicopter.

Mt Hutt Ski Area manager James McKenzie said he couldn't comment on the exact nature of the injuries.

He said there were more than two injuries on the skifield on Tuesday, and it was not uncommon for skiers and snowboarders to be taken from the mountain by rescue helicopter.

“It’s not every day, but it is often. From day to day we do get quite a lot of helicopter evacuations off the skifield. It is not a singular occurrence, and it is a busy skifield.

“It is just the reality of the sport.”

A spokesperson for NZ Ski would not comment on the incidents without permission from relatives of the injured.

Recent ACC statistics suggest tiredness and congestion on ski runs are believed to behind the lunchtime spike in ski and snowboard injuries on New Zealand mountains.

Figures for the five years to 2019 show skifield​ injuries rise about 12pm, with between 25% and 30% of all skifield injuries happening about that time.

A second peak follows about 2pm, when about 15% of skifield injuries happen.

ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker said the statistics indicated people were tired after a big morning of runs on the mountain and needed to take a break to prevent injuries.