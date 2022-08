Police were called to the crash about 7.30am on Wednesday. (File photo)

A pedestrian is seriously injured after being hit by a car in Bishopdale, Christchurch.

Police were called to the crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Twyford St about 7.30am on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.

“The pedestrian has been transported to hospital in a serious condition,” they said.

The road was partially blocked after the crash, but had since been cleared.