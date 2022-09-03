Your guide to the local body elections for Environment Canterbury

The regional council acts an environmental regulator and is responsible for managing water and air quality. (File photo)

Stuff has surveyed local body election candidates standing across Greater Christchurch to provide more insight into who is standing and why. Thirty-one people want to fill the 14 seats available on Canterbury’s regional council, Environment Canterbury.

From Kaikōura to Waitaki, Environment Canterbury represents an estimated 650,000 people.

Fourteen councillors will be elected to the council at the upcoming elections – two from each of the region’s seven wards.

Four of those wards are urban, covering Christchurch. The remaining three are rural wards, one each for North, Mid and South Canterbury. Boundaries are available on the council website.

The election will use the First Past the Post (FPP) system. It is conducted by postal vote. Voting papers will be sent out on September 16 and voting closes midday on October 8.

Unlike district and city councils, voters only elect councillors onto the regional council. After the election, the councillors vote on which councillor becomes chairperson.

The regional council acts an environmental regulator and is responsible for managing water and air quality. It also operates Metro, the region’s public transport system.

Environment Canterbury is facing significant change for the next term.

Four incumbents – Megan Hands, Nicole Marshall, Phil Clearwater and Lan Pham – are not seeking re-election, and neither is chairperson Jenny Hughey.

The new council will also, for the first time, have two unelected members appointed to it by Ngāi Tahu. Parliament passed a law allowing the iwi representation in August.

Stuff sent all council candidates a survey asking them to explain why they are standing, what their priorities are, and what their stance is on a handful of issues.

Thirty of the 31 candidates responded. Matt Coffey was the only candidate who did not respond.

Below is a list of all the candidates. You can click on their profile to read how they answered our questions.