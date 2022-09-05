Christchurch dairy owner fears for business due to roadworks disruption

Roadworks on the corner of Eastern Tce and Tennyson St in Christchurch have disrupted traffic for months.

A Christchurch dairy owner fears he may go out of business after disruptive roadworks slashed his income by 80 per cent.

P&P Dairy owner Suresh Patel said his store on the corner of Huxley and Rogers streets in Beckenham had been hit hard since work started to upgrade the suburb’s main water supply.

The project, which has required roadworks on more than a dozen streets in Beckenham, is one of three water-related upgrades that have disrupted traffic in the neighbourhood and will do for months to come.

“I have lost 80 per cent of my business.” Patel said. “I am seven weeks behind on my invoices because I can’t pay.”

He said the roadworks had removed parking spaces near his store and so customers no longer stopped.

“At the moment there is no parking at all. They just go somewhere else because they know the roadworks are here.”

Christchurch City Council head of three waters Helen Beaumont said there were three different water-related projects under way in the streets of Beckenham, all expected to be finished by October 2023.

The biggest, and likely most disruptive to residents, was the water supply mains renewal, she said.

Beaumont said it was a critical asset, but was in poor condition and “at risk of failing”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The work on Eastern Tce is one of three water-related projects creating roadworks in the suburb of Beckenham.

The upgrade work would eventually span parts of more than 10 different streets, stretching from Malcolm Ave to Domett St.

It was a new 600mm diameter water main starting at the Palatine Reserve and running under the Heathcote River, before heading north and wrapping around Waltham Park, she said, and was around 2.5 kilometres long.

“It’s a very big pipeline.”

Beaumont said site investigations and enabling works had already been completed, and the actual pipeline construction was now under way.

In Tennyson St, the water main supply had been very deep, but Beaumont said staff were also re-lining sections of an early-20th century brick barrel stormwater system running along its north side.

Beaumont said getting the liner they needed was held up by Covid-related delays, and that work was now scheduled to be completed in September 2023.

Council was also checking and upgrading wastewater manholes throughout the area, “to reduce the risk of overflow into the Heathcote River”.

All three projects could impact footpaths or the road network at different points, requiring traffic management or detours, she said.

“We realise there’s an inconvenience... We appreciate the patience of residents as we carry out these essential upgrades to our network infrastructure.”

Beckenham Neighbourhood Association chair Dave Kelly said the roadworks were disruptive, but locals were tolerating them because they knew the water upgrades were required.

“It has been going on for a long time,” he said.

“It is a feeling of quiet resignation because we are lucky to get repairs done at all...I don’t know many people that are irate about it. It is just something you put up with.”