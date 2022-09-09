From little blue trike to the streets of Christchurch: Learning to ride a bike at 27

Stuff has this month launched Better By Bike, a campaign to get Ōtautahi Christchurch back in the saddle. AMBER ALLOTT, who never learned to ride as a kid, finally takes the plunge as an adult.

I got my little blue tricycle when I was 3.

We had plenty of good times trundling around the backyard of my childhood home, the rear basket laden with leaves and converted into a habitat for snails I found in my garden.

But somehow I just never ended up taking that next step to two wheels. A few well-meaning family members tried to teach me over the years, but it never stuck.

Everywhere I could ever need to go in my West Coast home town was within walking distance, and if I wanted to visit a friend who lived further away, it was easiest to just catch a ride.

I’ve now gone 27 years without ever learning to ride a bike. But, as it turns out, I was far from the only adult in Christchurch without the skills or confidence to hit the cycle lanes.

If also turns out that it wasn’t too late to learn.

This spring, Stuff has launched the Better by Bike campaign, aimed at getting more Ōtautahi commuters out of their cars and onto their bikes to improve our own health and that of the planet.

Supplied Reporter Amber Allott on one of her first – and, until recently, last – cycling adventures.

New Zealand is at a critical point in the climate crisis, but experts say even a small change – swapping the average Christchurch commute from car to bike just one day a week – can slash 200kg a year from our own carbon footprint.

I’ve lived in four different cities since leaving home to go to university, but it wasn’t until I moved to Christchurch in 2018 that I bought my first car – a 23-year-old Nissan Lucino I optimistically named Lucky.

Lucky didn’t really live up to his name and was written off after being T-boned, but I quickly replaced him with another car. When that one’s engine failed, it wasn’t long before I bought another.

Christchurch was the first city where I’d found it tricky to get around without one.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Cycling coach Paul Odlin teaching Stuff journalist Amber Allott how to ride a bike.

The buses just didn’t quite go where I needed them to, when I needed them to. And as one of New Zealand’s more sprawling cities, it was a bit more of a hike than I cared to make to get out to the suburbs.

But the winds of change have been blowing for a while now, with a proliferation of cycleways – some completely separated from traffic – popping up.

In fact, the Government and Christchurch City Council are spending $301 million on a 101-kilometre network of 13 new cycleways in the city.

At this point, I was out of excuses. I’d recently given up my car to both save money on what seemed like ever-climbing petrol prices, and to reduce my own carbon footprint.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Odlin says confidence is the thing holding most of his students back from cycling more.

So I decided it was finally time to learn.

The city council funds a bike skills training course for adults with cycling coach Paul Odlin, covering everything from correctly fitting a helmet to eventually riding in traffic.

Odlin said people like me were his bread and butter.

He had people from all walks of life turn up to his courses, from near-beginners to people just getting used to a new e-bike.

The big thing stopping most of them biking more was confidence, he said.

“I find mostly it’d take one or two sessions for people to really feel a lot more confident about using their bicycles.

“It’s not a massive leap in learning, and they get the hang of being able to negotiate traffic pretty quickly.”

After a few practise sessions on the car-free streets of Christchurch’s red zone (with my boyfriend running alongside to catch me if I fell over), I had a very helpful lesson with Paul at Hagley Park.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Christchurch City Council funds adult bike skills courses, taught by Odlin.

Coming into it as an adult novice, some parts seemed counterintuitive. What do you mean I have to go faster to keep my balance?

But it turns out the learning curve really isn’t that steep, even for someone like me.

I still haven’t got the hang of letting go of the handlebars for hand signals, and I’m yet to venture out into traffic.

But I’m really enjoying having another green, reliable way of getting around the city, and with Christchurch well on its way to becoming Aotearoa’s best city for cycling, I’m really excited about where we’ll go next.