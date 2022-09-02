Public feedback triggers changes to Christchurch's building density rules

How a Christchurch street could look when developed in line with new Government housing density laws.

Changes have been made to Christchurch’s proposed building height and density rules following public feedback.

The new rules, destined to reshape the city, must be enacted by city councillors on Thursday in line with Government requirements.

They will increase central city building heights and allow construction of three residential buildings, each up to 12 metres or three storeys high, across most parts of the city without resource consent.

More than 700 individuals and groups made submissions on Christchurch’s proposed new rules, which will form part of the city’s district plan.

Changes to the proposals were released publicly by the council on Friday.

Included in the public feedback were concerns at multi-storey buildings dwarfing smaller homes and affecting neighbours’ sun and privacy, and the loss of tree cover and local character.

The Government’s 2021 building density law allows councils to choose some pockets to exempt from intensified development. Grounds can include heritage, character, wāhi tapu, or ecological value, infrastructure constraints, or coastal hazards.

It also outlines new minimum heights for buildings in the central city and suburban business hubs.

Christchurch City Council Housing density in the suburbs, based on proposed new rules for Christchurch. (Artist’s impression)

John Higgins, the council’s head of planning and consent, said while the Government requirements had to be met, there was some room to alter Christchurch’s change proposal.

“We have listened to the community where we can, within the bounds of the legislation… We have also further tested some of our evidence base and made amendments where required.”

Higgins said introducing the medium-density residential standards was “not optional and the legislation requires that it take legal effect when the plan change is notified”.

The reworked proposal limits central city buildings to 90m in height, or about 30 storeys, around the business core, 45m in Victoria St and Cathedral Square, 8m in and around New Regent St, and 16m at the Arts Centre.

Christchurch City Council New rules for Christchurch will allow intensified building development.

Council staff initially proposed scrapping central city height limits, which had been set low during the earthquake rebuild.

The altered plan will limit the height of commercial buildings in the Riccarton, Papanui and Hornby business areas to 22m, with progressively lower heights for smaller suburban hubs.

Four suburban streets – Ryan, Roker, Bawdley streets and Evesham Cres – have been added to the council’s existing list of character pockets exempted from the higher density rules.

Individual properties bordering Riccarton Bush will also be exempt from the new rules in order to create a protective buffer.

Some heritage buildings have also been added to those protected from redevelopment. They include the tuberculosis hut from the old Cashmere sanatorium, and the caretakers’ cottage at Woodham Park

The new rules will see developers levied extra charges if they do not provide at least 20% of tree cover on their sites, or planting, which will grow to that level. Those funds will be earmarked for planting in public spaces.

A further levy on developers was removed from the proposal.

Another change to the proposal would rezone land between Brougham St and Moorhouse St, now designated as industrial use, for mixed-use including housing.

Higgins pointed out that the building density rules would not exist in isolation, and development must still follow planning rules including setbacks and recession planes.

Once city councillors have approved the proposals on Thursday, they will immediately be notified for formal public submissions. They will then take effect on September 232.

While the medium-density housing rules are mandatory and will take effect immediately, the council will have until August next year to consider submissions on other aspects such as commercial height limits.

The city council can also opt, after the upcoming submission process, to allow more intensified development than the Government requires, but not less.