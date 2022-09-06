Call for Christchurch councillors to vote against extra housing density

Buildings up to three storeys high will be allowed in almost all parts of Christchurch.

A growing number of community groups are calling on the Christchurch City Council to vote against housing intensification, despite the council’s hands being tied by central Government.

On Thursday, councillors will vote on planning changes required by a 2021 Government law that are destined to reshape the city. Mayor Lianne Dalziel and several councillors have expressed strong opposition to the new rules.

The changes will allow up to three, three-storey homes on most sections across the city. A few areas are exempted on grounds including heritage, coastal hazards and infrastructure constraints.

Other changes will include raising residential and commercial building height limits in the central city and suburban business hubs. While the new rules will take effect on September 23, some aspects other than the minimum housing density could change next year after a public consultation process.

Some alterations have already been made to the proposed new rules after informal feedback earlier this year.

In the past few weeks, about 15 neighbourhood associations, plus the Civic Trust and the Riccarton Bush Trust, have written to Dalziel and city councillors urging them to vote no to the new planning rules.

The council’s head of planning and consent, John Higgins, said the medium density standards and increasing development in business areas were not optional, and the council was legally required to implement the new laws.

“Legislation says we cannot be more restrictive [in permitting development], we can only be more lenient.”

If councillors do not vote in the changes, the Government has the power to replace city councillors with commissioners, as it did at Environment Canterbury (ECan) in 2010. It could also install a Crown manager, as happened with the city council’s consenting service in 2013.

“We don’t know what would happen, but the minister for the environment and the minister of Local government have powers to step in,” Higgins said.

Anyone can also apply to the High Court for an urgent order directing the council to perform its statutory duties.

A staff report on the proposed plan changes in the agenda for Thursday advises councillors they have no discretion on some aspects of the plan change. However, councillors can authorise staff to make minor corrections or amendments for clarity or consistency, the report says.

In their recent letter headed ‘Our Stand for Ōtautahi - Christchurch’, the residents associations say the planned changes give “no weight whatsoever to liveability or amenity” and would result in “the unplanned wholesale haphazard intensification of Christchurch”.

“We acknowledge a ‘no’ vote next month might be considered nothing more than a protest. It will not prevent MDRS [medium-density residential standards] and other rezoning because the government will most likely intervene,” the letter says.

“But this is worth protesting. It will send a very strong message to politicians on both sides of the House that we are not to be bullied.”

Dalziel recently described the new laws “a solution designed for Auckland”, and said Christchurch already had housing intensification rules for specific locations.

“Now we are forced to take a one-size-fits-all approach across the city no matter how far developments are from centres and public transport options,” she said.

Councillor and mayoral candidate Phil Mauger is the only councillor to confirm he will vote no. He said on Monday he supported well-planned and balanced residential intensification where needed.

“While we cannot change this law, I will be voting against giving effect to these planning changes,” he said.

“These rules are being imposed upon the country by the Government without listening to councils or the public. This one-size-fits-all approach does not work for Christchurch.”

Councillor Sam MacDonald called the legislation “poor form from Wellington” and “a stitch up” that forced councils to approve or reject something so prescriptive.

“I’ll listen to the deputations on Thursday, but I am very unhappy with the legislation and the massive impacts it will have on the city.”

Councillor James Gough also said he was not in favour of the changes, describing them as “copy and pasted across New Zealand”.

Opening up higher density living in the suburbs could ruin people’s “amenity value and quality of life”, and was “tone-deaf” when the central city was less than halfway to its population target, Gough said.

Councillor Yani Johanson said he was “deeply concerned about what is proposed as to the social and environmental impact of the plan change”.

This could include loss of green space, privacy, sunlight, neighbourhood amenity, and low-cost housing, he said.

Councillor Sara Templeton said greater density was needed, and staff had done well in identifying areas to exempt.

She wanted a social and environmental impact assessment done so the council could “mitigate any unintended consequences” such as creating more parks or planting street trees.