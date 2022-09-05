Is this the world's crappiest job? Poo diving 'just another day at the office'

Poo diver Luke Wright retrieves broken machinery from the bottom of a Queenstown wastewater tank.

As Luke Wright stood on the bottom of a 5-metre tank filled with Queenstown’s sewage and household wastewater it was so dark he had to feel his way around.

A proud “poo-diver”, he was searching for a large broken fan, used to circulate the water.

“It’s just like walking around your house in the dark,” supervisor Soren Nielson said.

Except for the thick, sludgy layer on the bottom, the rubber drysuit designed to keep the surrounding fluid out, and the smell.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Back-up diver Kieran Pangalila and “poo-diver” Luke Wright prepare to dive in the Queenstown wastewater reactor tank.

The men work for Bay Underwater Services NZ and were contracted to find the broken impeller in the Queenstown Lakes District Council owned wastewater plant, on Friday.

The job involved about ten people: a council representative, the contractors that look after the wastewater plant, crane operators and the dive crew.

Once lowered into the water in a cage, it took Wright about five minutes to locate the broken fan, attach it to a strop, and exit the unpleasant environment.

It was, he said afterwards, just another day at the office.

“Normally with these contamination jobs you fight to be the one getting into the water because those who are doing the cleaning can also get covered.

“At least you’re nice and secure in a contamination suit.”

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Wright was lowered into 5.5m of Queenstown's wastewater where he felt around in the dark to locate a broken fan.

The job was a bit of a novelty as they only have poo-diving jobs a handful of times each year, such as fixing an aeration bridge at the Wānaka wastewater ponds in 2019.

Mostly they work on commercial shipping jobs, inspecting and cleaning hulls, but also help out in civil construction, at port facilities and hydro dams.

The company is based in Tauranga but has a base in Bluff and does jobs all over New Zealand and the Pacific.

The divers are jacks of many trades, they said.

Wright and Nielson have backgrounds in marine biology and engineering but enjoy diving as the work is varied, they travel and there is an element of (very well managed) risk.

The best job both men recall was the $700 million salvage of the Rena in 2011.

The 236-metre container ship was carrying 1700 tonnes of heavy fuel oil and 1368 containers when it struck a reef off the Tauranga coast and began leaking oil.

“It was even better because we could go home at night. We spend a lot of time on the road,” said Nielson.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Five minutes after entering the tank, Wright is hosed off as he exits wastewater, before a decontamination routine.

The men are in demand with New Zealand’s commercial diving industry facing a shortage of staff following the closure of the main training school.

Learning their trade is intense, but the pay is better than standard trades and contamination work attracts a higher rate.

And not all poo-dives are bad.

“This was quite a clean tank. There’s a lot worse around than that,” said Nielson.