Mum doing 'four or five' loads of washing daily due to son's disability warned about excess water use

Dianna French's son has a disability that means the family have a lot of washing to do. They’ve been warned to expect charges when new water charges coming into force, but hope to get an exemption.

A mum who does “four or five loads” of washing a day due to her son’s disability was shocked to find the exemption criteria for Christchurch’s new water charge is not available – less than four weeks before it will be introduced.

The Christchurch City Council’s new targeted rate will come into effect on October 1 and apply to any household with a water meter that uses, on average, more than 700 litres a day – which is roughly equivalent to 100 toilet flushes.

People can apply for remissions for several reasons, such as medical grounds, but there is no information about how to apply.

The issue came to light after St Martins resident Dianna French received a postcard saying: “Water meter readings shows this property used more than average. You may have to pay extra for your water supply from October 1.”

French accepted having “a big house”, with seven residents, but said they used so much water because her 9-year-old son had autism and incontinence. He had to be showered and changed throughout the day and his clothes need to be washed.

Rather than using disposible underwear for her son, she used a “washable knicker system”, for environmental reasons.

“Sometimes I do four or five loads of washing a day,” she said.

“It is a cleanliness routine that is unavoidable because of a medical condition.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Dianna French with the postcard she was sent advising her she may face an extra charge for water from October 1.

She contacted the council to ask about the criteria for exemption, but was told it was not available.

She was directed to the council’s website, which said: “Information about the process for applying for remission will be available closer to October 2022.”

“The problem is we don't know how much water we're going to be charged for and how we apply for the exemption. Do we need a doctor's letter or proof of a disability,” French said.

“We need to know this information sooner rather than later. Four weeks to go and the criteria has not been set, it's a bit crazy.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff French says “it's a bit crazy” that the criteria is not yet available.

Bj Clark, of CCS Disability Action, said French had raised “a very good issue” that could affect “a number of people”.

“One would have thought that the council would want to allay fears or advise people as soon as possible.

“Any increased cost often affects people with disabilties, quite often they have a lower income as well.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Council head of three waters Helen Beaumont says exemptions will be considered on a case by case basis.

The council’s three waters head, Helen Beaumont, said remission guidelines were being developed.

”Guidelines won’t include a list of eligible medical conditions because remissions will be assessed on a case-by-case basis. This allows us to take individual circumstances into account.”

Applications for medical exemptions would need to be supported by evidence, such as a letter from a GP or hospital outlining the need for excess water use, she said.

”We will also compare households’ seasonal water use to understand whether high use is related to medical needs or other seasonal use such as irrigation or gardening.”

Households may be eligible for remissions if:

Unexpected high use is due to a leak, upon proof the leak has been repaired promptly.

Families with nine members or more are using water responsibly.

High use due is to personal circumstances, such as a medical condition.

The remission guidelines would be published well in advance of the first invoices being sent in early 2023, Beaumont said.