Meet the 145 people who want to lead greater Christchurch

A mayoral hopeful whose hero is the Transformer Optimus Prime, a candidate who admits he once shoplifted lollies as a child, and another who says if elected, he will overcome his fear of heights and go skydiving.

All three are among the 145 people running in October’s local body election for a seat on one of the four greater Christchurch councils: Christchurch City Council, Selwyn District Council, Waimakariri District Council and Environment Canterbury.

Across all four, there are 53 seats up for grabs.

Stuff has now published the results of a survey sent to all candidates – allowing readers to view candidates, where they are standing, and how they answered Stuff’s questions on various issues. The results for each council are available here:

READ MORE:

* Your guide to the local body elections for Environment Canterbury

* Your guide to the local body elections for Waimakariri District Council

* Your guide to the local body elections for Christchurch City Council

* Your guide to the local body elections for the Selwyn District Council



STUFF Eleven people are vying to become Christchurch’s next mayor. Stuff takes a look at the nine lesser-known candidates.

Some 117 candidates – about 80% of those standing in greater Christchurch – responded to the survey.

It showed women and young people continue to be underrepresented among the candidates, a long-running issue for local government.

About two thirds of the greater Christchurch candidates who responded were men and there were more candidates named Sam (six) than those aged under 30 (four).

People aged between 15 and 30 make up nearly a quarter of the national 15+ population, but represent fewer than 4% of the candidates who responded to the survey.

The youngest candidate is 19-year-old Luke Jones, who is vying for a seat on the Christchurch City Council in the Riccarton ward.

About 78% of the candidates said their ethnicity was NZ/European; 82.4% of the Canterbury population was NZ/European in the 2018 census.

In the survey, candidates were asked about the biggest issue facing their councils.

For Christchurch city candidates, the most common answers were residents’ trust of the council, climate change and housing intensification. In Waimakariri and Selwyn, candidates commonly listed Three Waters and growth as the big issues.

On climate change, candidates were asked to rank how much of a priority it was from one to 10 – with one representing the lowest priority, while 10 would be the highest.

Only eight candidates gave a ranking of five or lower.

Those who selected “five” were David Harnett from Waimakariri and Christchurch City Council candidates Aaron Keown, Fiona Jones, and Carl Bromley. Environment Canterbury candidate Lindon Boyce selected “three” while The Wizard, who wants the Christchurch mayoralty, ticked “one”.

Forty-three candidates – just over a third of those who responded – gave a ranking of “10”.

All candidates were asked whether they were members of a political party.

Thirty-two indicated they were: 12 from Labour, eight National, and eight from the Greens. The others were from lesser-known parties, including one each from TOP, NZ First, New Conservative and the Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party.

Most candidates had little enthusiasm when questioned about the idea of forming a greater Christchurch council.

Both of Waimakariri’s mayoral candidates said no to the idea.

Incumbent Dan Gordon said a super city would cast the rest of the district aside, while his challenger, Miles Stapylton-Smith, said the world’s happiest countries have small governing bodies.

Some candidates, including Gordon, noted that all four councils were already part of a joint committee – Whakawhanake Kāinga (Urban Growth Partnership) Committee – which is overseeing a spatial plan for the region and a business case for mass rapid transport.

Candidates provided a wide range of answers when asked who their hero was. Many said family members.

Current Selwyn mayor Sam Broughton, who is seeking re-election, was the mayoral hopeful who opted for Optimus Prime – from Transformers.