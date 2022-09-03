Your guide to the local body elections for Christchurch City Council

Christchurch is set to get a new mayor and at least five new city councillors in October’s local body elections. (File photo)

Stuff has surveyed local body election candidates standing across Greater Christchurch to provide more insight into who is standing and why. Sixty-three people have put their hand up to fill one of the 17 seats available on the Christchurch City Council.

Christchurch residents will have a new mayor for the first time in nine years after October’s local body election. Incumbent mayor Lianne Dalziel is stepping down. She was first elected in 2013.

Eleven candidates have lined up to take Dalziel’s post as the city’s leader, with two frontrunners emerging in former district health board boss David Meates and Burwood city councillor Phil Mauger.

The other nine contenders include The Wizard, Voices for Freedom supporter Carl Bromley, and The Crafted Coffee Company owner Mark Chirnside.

Meanwhile, voters will also elect 16 councillors to join the mayor on the council.

For the election, the city is split up into 16 different wards, with one councillor elected to represent each ward.

Five wards are guaranteed to get a new councillor this election, as the incumbent is not standing again. Those are Banks Peninsula, Burwood, Riccarton, Halswell and Hornby.

Boundaries for each ward are available on the council’s website.

The election will use the First Past the Post (FPP) system. It is conducted by postal vote. Voting papers will be sent out on September 16 and voting closes midday on October 8.

Stuff sent all council and mayoral candidates a survey asking them to explain why they are standing, what their priorities are, and what their stance is on a handful of issues, such as climate change and the annual budget.

Fifty-four of the 63 candidates responded.

Five candidates who are linked to anti-vaccine group Voices for Freedom – Sally Cogle (Linwood), Colleen Farrelly (Cashmere), Mike Wilson (Burwood), Rob Gray (Heathcote), and Don Cross (Coastal) – did not respond to the survey.

Neither did Destiny Church pastor and Canterbury Freedom and Rights Coalition leader Derek Tait, who is standing for council in Hornby.

The other three candidates who did not respond were Nigel Harrison from Banks Peninsula, Terry Craze from Spreydon, and Nikora Nitro, who is running for mayor.

Below is a list of all the candidates. You can click on their profile to read how they answered our questions.