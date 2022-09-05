Council is 'letting down' voters by failing to properly promote local elections, expert says

Voting papers for the local body elections will be sent out on September 16 and people will then have until midday October 8 to vote.

Voters are being “let down” and turnout at the coming local elections will likely be marred by low numbers unless bosses at Christchurch City Council do more to promote them, a local government expert warns.

Just 41% of Christchurch’s eligible voters bothered to take part in the last local body election in 2019, slightly under the national average of 42%.

Nationally, voter turnout has hovered a little over the 40% mark during the last three elections, compared to the 57% turnout in 1989.

Turnout in Christchurch dropped to 38% in 2016.

Dr Jean Drage, a political scientist who specialises in local government, said the Local Government Act was amended in 2019 to require council chief executives to “facilitate and foster participation” in local elections.

She found some councils were better at doing this than others, and believes Christchurch could do a lot more to promote next month’s election – saying it is failing in its duty to voters by not doing enough.

“They are letting us down as voters.”

Carys Monteath/Stuff Local government expert Dr Jean Drage believes Christchurch City Council should do more to promote the local body elections.

A hotly-contested mayoral debate usually helped to increase turnout, she said, but more needed to be done.

Some councils including Hurunui and Hamilton city took innovative steps in 2019 to motivate voters, Drage said.

Hamilton City Council funded a mayoral debate and its chief executive challenged other nearby councils to a “vote-off” to get the most voters.

The initiatives resulted in a 5% increase in voter turnout in Hamilton.

Hurunui District Council saw a 10% increase in voter turnout after its electoral officer held a number of community meetings across the district, Drage said.

RNZ RNZ’s podcast The Detail: Local body boredom - why every council election is a fizzer. (First published August 2018)

Other councils also had a directory of debates and meetings being held by community groups so people could easily find out when and where they were happening.

The directory was something Christchurch City Council should be doing at the very least, Drage said.

The council has defended its promotion of the election, but conceded it could consider a directory of meetings in the future.

The council said if people had queries about public meetings this election, council staff could refer them to groups in their community, local media and social media.

The election campaign was promoted across multiple marketing platforms encouraging people to enrol and to vote, a spokesperson said.

It had also published candidate biographies and photographs, and said it had distributed information to residents’ associations and multicultural groups about enrolling, standing and voting.

A free app called Celect​ has also just been released to provide people with information about candidates and ward areas.

Drage said it was extremely important the number of voters increased to give candidates a strong mandate.

“We want them to be elected with a lot of voices behind them.”

Communities also needed to show the government that they were behind local councils, as the sector comes under pressure from government reform, Drage said.

In Christchurch, 63 people have put their hands up to fight the 17 seats available on the city council.

Residents will have a new mayor for the first time in nine years because incumbent mayor Lianne Dalziel is stepping down.

Eleven candidates have lined up to take Dalziel’s post as the city’s leader, with two frontrunners emerging in former district health board boss David Meates and Burwood city councillor Phil Mauger.

Voting papers will be sent out from September 16 and voting closes at midday on October 8.