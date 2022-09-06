Property developers and business owners provide financial backing to mayoral contender

Christchurch mayoral candidate Phil Mauger has released a list of 10 donors, but it’s not a full list.

A luxury car dealer, property developers and business owners are among the financial backers of Christchurch mayoral hopeful Phil Mauger.

Mayoral candidates are legally required to name the source of any donations over $1500, but don’t have to do so until after the October 8 election.

Despite this, Mauger published a list of 10 donors this week – but it is not the full list.

There are others who want to remain private at this point, he said, and did not respond when asked how many donors have given him more than $1500.

Meates has refused to release his donors’ names before the election.

He said he deliberately does not know who his donors are, to “prevent any compromise” during the campaign.

Meates said his fundraiseing manager has assured him no donations had been made from any political parties.

Mauger’s donor list includes long-time McDonald’s franchise owners Bruce and Madeline Davis, managing director of luxury car dealer Euromarque Angus Cockram, and property investor and developer Lilly Cooper, who owns The Colombo mall and is developing a shopping centre in Rolleston.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Christchurch mayoral candidates David Meates, left, and Phil Mauger have differing views on campaign donors.

Harcourts International board chairman Paul Wright and his wife Jill are also donors, along with lawyer Ingrid Taylor, car dealerership Gary Cockram Ltd, property developer Lindsay O’Donnell, and property investor Angus McFarlane.

Two other Mauger donors listed are Paul Currie, who Mauger said was an old family friend of his wife, and Paul Johnston, who owns Johnston Civil Ltd, a civil works company based in Selwyn.

Mauger would not say how much these donors had given to his campaign, but it was more than $1500. He said he would release that detail after the election.

There were more people who had donated over $1500 to his campaign, but they wanted to remain private at this point, Mauger said, and will become public after the election.

“That is their choice.”

STUFF Ten men and one woman think they have what it takes to become Christchurch's next mayor.

Mauger said he had not and would not accept any donations from political parties, and that he was campaigning on regaining the trust of people in the council.

“I also believe in transparency, so naming my supporters fits with that.”

Meates said his team appointed a fundraising manager to ensure a complete separation between himself and donors to prevent any compromise during the campaign.

“I have asked my fundraiser if we have had any assistance from any political party and the answer was ‘no’.

“I am focused on engaging across the community without any political bias.”

His fundraising manager had told him there had been more than 100 donations to his campaign from right across the community.

Meates said he would comply with all the electoral requirements in terms of declaring donors.