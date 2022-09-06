Christchurch local body candidates clash over cycleways and party politics

The Wizard of NZ speaks to a crowded Bailies Bar on Monday night, with Tubby Hansen, bottom-left, watching on.

Cycleways and party politics got the crowd fired up as local election hopefuls faced off in a Christchurch bar.

Bailies Bar in St Albans was packed out on Monday night with a bunch of candidates running for local government in October’s local body election. Nine of the 11 Christchurch mayoral hopefuls were there, including front-runners David Meates and Phil Mauger.

Former Christ Church Cathedral dean Peter Beck hosted the evening and allowed candidates 90 seconds to introduce themselves before he asked questions submitted by the audience.

Christchurch City Council candidates running in Innes and Papanui were asked: “Cycleways are being forced onto communities that don’t want them, shouldn’t council represent commonality and not push agendas?”

READ MORE:

* How will Christchurch's mayoral hopefuls bend the arc of rising rates?

* Council is 'letting down' voters by failing to properly promote local elections, expert says

* Racial abuse on campaign trail shocks Christchurch community board candidate

* Boos, an eviction and a disruptive slime monster: Christchurch's mayoral race heats up

* Your guide to the local body elections for Christchurch City Council



Papanui council candidate Victoria Henstock said she had spoken to hundreds of people who have told her they were not listened to and had been "steamrolled” into cycleways.

“If you want to create effective and sustainable change for our community over time, then you must work with your local community, you must listen to what they say, and you must not force change against them because they will only get resentful.”

Supplied Papanui council candidate Victoria Henstock says people have told her that they feel the council does not listen to them.

Innes council candidate Ali Jones said the cycleways were being forced on people.

“You can’t give people the option of getting on a bus or getting on a bike, we need more options and as Victoria said we need to take people with us.”

Incumbent Innes councillor Pauline Cotter, who is seeking re-election, hit back and said people who choose to ride a bike should be allowed to be safe.

“If you drive a car, you should be wanting more people to get on bikes because then it makes it easier for you to drive your car,” she said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Incumbent Innes councillor Pauline Cotter says people who ride bikes should be allowed to be safe.

Incumbent Papanui councillor Mike Davidson, one of the council’s strongest cycleway advocates who is also seeking re-election, said the council had provided safe infrastructure for children to bike to school.

Older people were buying e-bikes and biking around because of the city’s infrastructure, he said.

Carl Bromley, who is running for council in Innes and the mayoralty too, promised a referendum on cycleways while Mark Wilson, also an Innes council candidate, said the council needed to look at the “whole road user equation”, not just cyclists.

The Christchurch City Council is building 13 major cycleways at a cost of $301 million, though $187m of that cost will be funded by the Government. Four cycleways are fully open and five are partially open. The rest are expected to be finished in 2028.

STUFF Eleven people are vying to become Christchurch’s next mayor. Stuff takes a look at the nine lesser-known candidates.

Party politics also caused a fierce audience reaction.

At one stage, Jones, an independent candidate, declared: “We need to keep party politics out of local government”.

Cotter, a member of the left-leaning Labour-aligned group The People’s Choice, denied there were party politics at the council – which led to a resounding groan across the bar. In response, Cotter quipped: “I’m actually opposed to the three waters [reforms], so how’s that”.

All seven People’s Choice councillors voted against the Government’s three waters reforms late last year.

Nine mayoral hopefuls spoke during the evening, including perennial candidate Tubby Hansen.

When he started introducing himself, someone from the crowd yelled: “we can’t hear you”, to which he replied: “turn up your hearing aid”, which garnered one of the biggest laughs of the night.

He was later asked for his view on Local Government New Zealand and he said: “I’ve never heard of this outfit.”