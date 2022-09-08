Councillor invited council CEO to dinner to place 'bets' on who will win seats at election

Christchurch city councillor James Gough says the betting suggestion in the email was “tongue in cheek”.

Christchurch city councillor James Gough is defending an email inviting chief executive Dawn Baxendale to a dinner meeting to place “bets” on who will win seats at the election and discuss future priorities.

Gough says his suggestion that “some sportsmen bets or light wagers” be made on council seats “for entertainment’s sake” was “tongue in cheek”.

Political opponents say Gough’s email smacks of a “born to rule attitude” and showed “backroom deals” are being done before residents have even voted.

The email, released to Stuff by the council, was written and sent by Gough on August 3, but was also written on behalf of mayoral candidate Phil Mauger and councillor Sam MacDonald, whose names were at the bottom of the email.

Mauger said on Wednesday he did not see the email before it was sent and while the original intent was light-hearted he appreciated how the comments could be misconstrued.

The trio wanted to meet with Baxendale to give her a list of priorities they wanted to achieve next term, should Mauger be elected with a workable majority, which they said in the letter they were “confident” of gaining.

The letter said they believed unity on key foundation principles for next term would be “entirely achievable”.

They suggested some dates for dinner and told Baxendale to bring her husband if she wanted. Gough also wrote: “Some sportsmen bets or light wagers on various council seat predictions could be in order, for entertainment's sake.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Christchurch city councillor Sam MacDonald says he will not apologise for laying out Mauger’s expectations for next term with the council’s management team.

In an emailed response the following day, Baxendale declined the dinner invite, saying it would be inappropriate, but she agreed to a meeting with the trio and her four-strong executive leadership team.

In that same email Baxendale said she intended to meet with all mayoral candidates. However, the invites to other candidates were not sent out until August 17, the day after Baxendale met with Mauger, Gough and MacDonald.

Baxendale said she had intended to send the invites out earlier but that did not happen due to “staff illness and an administrative oversight”.

She came under fire last week for holding meetings with mayoral candidates. Political scientists described the move as “misguided and unusual”.

Mayoral candidate David Meates said he was “gobsmacked” at Gough’s email to Baxendale, and said the community did not like “backroom” deals being done.

“I am really surprised that they have done something like that. This is not about openness and transparency.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Christchurch mayoral candidates Phil Mauger and David Meates have different views of the meetings offered by Dawn Baxendale.

Meates declined to meet with Baxendale because he believed all mayoral candidates should have been invited collectively to one meeting, so it could be totally open and transparent.

He said Gough’s email portrayed a “sense of arrogance” and an element of trying to predetermine council decisions.

“It gives that sense that they’ve got this election in the bag and that is absolutely not the feedback I’m getting at all.”

People’s Choice campaign chairman Reuben Davidson said it was disappointing to see a push for decisions and deals behind closed doors before voters had decided who they wanted to represent them.

“The tone (of the email) isn’t what we’d expect to see from elected members communicating with the chief executive or council staff.

“No-one should be gambling with the future of the city or using local democracy as a sport.”

Councillor Jake McLellan said Gough’s email “smacked of a born-to-rule attitude” and he did not think anyone should be making plans to run the city before the elections.

“Any such discussions between the chief executive and elected members should be held in public, not over boozy dinners.”

STUFF Ten men and one woman think they have what it takes to become Christchurch's next mayor.

Gough said he sent the email in follow up to an informal discussion he, MacDonald and Mauger had with Baxendale where she told them she wanted to meet with mayoral candidates before the election.

He made no apologies for being confident that Mauger and his 13-endorsed candidates would be successful at the election.

“I think it’d be worrying if we weren’t confident. We are passionate about changing the council.”

He said the email was informal, but defended that by saying he was “friendly by nature”.

“I try and be friendly and relaxed with everyone, that is the way I operate. If you are too clinical and cold, life does not tend to go that well.”

When asked why he suggested they have a bet, Gough said it was “a little light relief” in a job that could be rather boring at times.

He said he had a wager going with McLellan over who was going to be elected.

McLellan confirmed the wager with Gough, but said there was a fundamental difference between politicians speculating on the results of an election and asking the chief executive to do the same.

“The CE is supposed to be politically neutral. Councillors are not neutral of course.”

MacDonald said he was not going to apologise for laying out expectations for next term with the council’s management team.

He did not want to see a period of inaction following the election. He refuted that any backroom deals had been made.