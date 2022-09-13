Free shuttle for central Christchurch moves closer to being reinstated

Christchurch's yellow hybrid electric shuttle ran in the city for 15 years but was stopped after the February 2011 earthquake.

A resurrection of Christchurch’s free central city shuttle is moving closer as the city council agrees to design a trial for the service.

The bright yellow shuttle previously ran in the central city for 15 years, but was stopped after the February 2011 earthquake.

Councillors said on Tuesday that there was a demand for the service to be reinstated, mostly from central city residents.

However, a staff report said there had been few submissions in recent budget consultations in relation to the shuttle.

Staff recommended that a trial should go ahead, but their report was not favourable of the service being reinstated.

The report said the central city had transformed since the shuttle first operated, becoming more accessible for pedestrians and with more transport options such as electric scooters and bikes.

It said the shuttle would duplicate and overlap with existing and planned services.

The service was also unlikely to attract government funding and would have to be paid for by ratepayers.

Council staff have met with Environment Canterbury, which runs the city’s buses, and there was an expectation a trial would be jointly funded by the two councils.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Councillors say there is a strong demand for a free central city shuttle.

Designing a trial was expected to cost between $50,000 and $100,000 but there is no money available for this, and it will have to be allocated in next year’s annual budget.

Council transport boss Lynette Ellis​ said there was a sizeable amount of work to do in designing a trial.

The work would need to take into account existing public transport in the area and whether there was a gap.

It would consider potential routes and timetables, as well as what type of vehicle would be used and where the funding could come from.

In December, council staff said a “rough” cost analysis estimated it would cost $1.3 million a year to run and would require at least $200,000 to $400,000 to establish, all fully funded by ratepayers.

The council unanimously agreed to design a shuttle trial and said it preferred a zero-emission shuttle to be used.

Councillor Jake McLellan said he sent out a survey to the community and there was real demand for the service.

Mike Davidson said the shuttle had been missed for a long time and, given the state of the post-earthquake rebuild, the timing was right to reinstate it, while Tim Scandrett said a free shuttle service was a must for the modern city Christchurch wanted to be.

Yani Johanson said some parts of the city, including Linwood and Woolston, had lost bus services and he questioned the need for a central city service when there were already a number of buses traversing the area.

There have been previous unsuccessful efforts to reinstate the shuttle. During 2016 and 2017, a business case looked at bringing it back as a trial, but city leaders delayed it due to funding issues.