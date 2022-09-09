Notes from 'backroom' meeting reveal mayoral hopeful Mauger's agenda

Christchurch mayoral candidate Phil Mauger will attempt to cap rates and repeal the Harewood Rd cycleway if he gets elected with a “workable majority”.

Fewer council meetings, repealing a controversial cycleway, and rates increases capped at under 4.5% will feature in a Phil Mauger-led Christchurch City Council.

These are just some goals Mauger and key supporters councillors James Gough and Sam MacDonald discussed in a private meeting with chief executive Dawn Baxendale and her senior leadership team on August 17.

The meeting has been criticised by political opponents who have expressed concern about “backroom deals” being made before people have even voted in the elections.

Mauger, Gough and MacDonald have defended the 25-minute-long meeting and said no deals were made.

They said the meeting was a chance to let Baxendale and her team know what their plans were if Mauger was elected with a “workable majority” – something they are confident of achieving.

At the last election there was a period of inaction where councillors sat “twiddling their thumbs” for three months, Gough said. They did not want to see a repeat of that.

Baxendale has extended an invitation to all remaining 10 mayoral candidates, but the invites were only sent out after she had met with Mauger, Gough and MacDonald.

Baxendale said she had intended to send them out earlier, but that did not happen due to “staff illness and an administrative oversight”.

Her move to meet candidates came under fire last week, with political scientists describing the move as “misguided and unusual”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Christchurch City Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale has invited mayoral candidates to meet with her and senior managers.

Six candidates have taken up the offer, including Carl Bromley who is a supporter of the anti-vaccine group Voices for Freedom and is closely tied to far-right online channel Counterspin Media.

Peter Wakeman, who has unsuccessfully stood for the mayoralty five times before, has also accepted the invitation as has Nikora Nitro, who gained just 24 votes in last year’s Coastal ward council by-election council.

Mayoral candidate David Meates declined to meet with Baxendale because he believed all mayoral candidates should have been invited collectively to one meeting, so it could be open and transparent.

MacDonald and Baxendale have publicly released a list of notes from the meeting, but only after media started asking questions.

Baxendale’s notes talk about reducing levels of service or stopping activities to achieve the rates reduction.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff A cycleway on Harewood Rd was approved by the council in July, but mayoral candidate Phil Mauger will attempt to repeal it, if he is elected with a “workable majority”.

MacDonald said he, Mauger and Gough had nothing to hide and he would have released the notes earlier if he thought there was interest in it.

The trio want to repeal the controversial Wheels to Wings cycleway on Harewood Rd, which was approved by the council in July.

They also discussed finishing the city to sea cycleway, connecting New Brighton with the city via the Avon River.

They want to fast track progress on the Ōtākaro Avon River red zone, have less dependence on external consultants, hold fewer council meetings, install a regional rate for the stadium and progress the rebuild of the Canterbury Provincial Chambers.

MacDonald said a reduction of meetings was about being more “effective and efficient”.

“At the moment the system is broken. We have committees of the whole that sometimes convene to receive one paper.”

The group also want to keep rate increases between 3 and 4.5%.

The council has previously forecast a 4.96% increase for 2023/24, 5.84% in 2024/25 and 8.48% in 2025/26, taking into account the additional $150m for the stadium, which was agreed to earlier this year.

Exactly how they would achieve the savings is unclear.

Mauger said on Thursday, any cost-saving options including levels of service would be developed by staff and consulted on with the public.

He said he had no plans to reduce library services or facilities, because they were at the heart of communities.

In an email to Baxendale arranging the meeting, Gough said he believed unity on the key foundation principles would be entirely achievable but at worst case, they could be disregarded.

He then said: “Garry of course would have all the answers then anyway.”

He is most likely referring to former mayor Garry Moore who is a key leader on Meates’ campaign team, although Gough would not confirm this.

Meates said the meeting showed Mauger’s team was not about “openness and transparency”.

The People’s Choice campaign chairman Reuben Davidson​ said some of the trio’s ideas were good, but some were not and they should be debated in public, not behind closed doors.