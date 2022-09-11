Matilda musical breaks three-year pandemic dry spell for Showbiz theatre

The Showbiz production of Matilda opens in Christchurch next week and marks the end of a three-year dry spell.

Christchurch theatre company Showbiz will raise the curtain this week on its first show for three years, after the pandemic led to the cancellation and postponement of a series of productions.

The company will end its dry spell with a production of the hit musical Matilda at the Isaac Theatre Royal on Friday, making it the first show staged by Showbiz since Miss Saigon in September 2019.

Showbiz general manager Craig Ogilvie said it was a relief to finally open a new show.

“It feels like we have been waiting such a long time for this to happen,’’ he said.

“There is a big buzz. On opening night, there will be a sense of relief and a massive sense of excitement. It will feel like we are back.”

The company had to cancel its 2020 season of My Fair Lady and rock ‘n roll musical Buddy as the pandemic took hold. My Fair Lady, which was cancelled just a few weeks before opening, was rescheduled to September last year and then cancelled again. It has since been rescheduled to September next year.

Supplied Miss Trunchbull, played by Tom Hart, is a cruel and bullying headmistress at Crunchem Hall school.

Buddy was rescheduled to September last year but had to be cancelled again when the Delta variant led to more lockdowns.

Matilda was originally scheduled to open in April, but was pushed back to September. Showbiz plans to stage a production of Kate Sheppard musical That Bloody Woman in July.

Ogilvie said the company had to cut staff in order to stay afloat during the pandemic.

“We have tried to keep things at a minimum and get through.

“We look forward to scaling back up again when things get normalised.”

Supplied The Wormwood family mock and abuse their daughter Matilda.

Matilda is a witty and moving musical based on the Roald Dahl book, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

The show, which opened on the West End in 2011 and Broadway in 2013, has won a host of awards during its long run, including seven Olivier Awards and five Tony Awards.

The show follows Matilda Wormwood as she and her fellow students start a revolution at Crunchem Hall to overthrow the bullying rule of dreaded headmistress Miss Trunchbull.

Supplied Miss Honey and Matilda form a bond over their love of books and stories.

The Guardian described the show as “gleefully nasty” and “an evening of unadulterated bliss”.

Ogilvie said the character of Matilda had become a role model for the theatre company.

“I admire her ferocity and perseverance, which as a theatrical organisation we understand well after a challenging three years due to Covid-19.”

He said it felt good to be returning to the stage at the Isaac Theatre Royal after the enforced break.

“It is great to be back. It feels like our spiritual home.”