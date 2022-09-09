'She was everyone's Nana': Christchurch mourns Queen's death

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.

Christchurch tram driver Jan Huddy captured the mood of the city after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“She was everyone’s Nana,’’ Huddy said.

Flags were lowered to half-mast, condolence books were filled with heartfelt messages and flowers were laid in Christchurch on Friday in response to the death of the Queen at Balmoral, Scotland, at the age of 96.

Condolence books were set up at the Civic Offices, Tūranga, the Christchurch Art Gallery, the Christchurch Town Hall and the Transitional Cathedral so that people could share their personal memories of the Queen and express their sympathy.

Nadine Roberts/Stuff The Queen was “everyone’s Nana”, according to Christchurch tram driver Jan Huddy.

The books were already filled with messages of gratitude by Friday afternoon, with many thanking the Queen for her seven decades of service.

“An inspiration and a true royal. Thank you for your guidance and being a people person. You will be sadly missed,’’ wrote one Christchurch woman.

One child expressed their feelings using a sprinkling of modern slang.

“I am so sad because I do not get a day off school. And I am so sad because we have a grotty King now and not a cool, slay, lovely Queen.”

Flags were flown at half-mast across Christchurch – a city the Queen visited nine times between 1954 and 2002. The Queen’s first visit to Christchurch was in January 1954 – seven months after her coronation. The flags will remain at half-mast until after the Queen’s funeral.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel said the Royal Family had been ardent supporters of the city, for which its residents would “always be grateful”.

Buckingham Palace has announced the death of Her Majesty The Queen at Balmoral Castle.

“The Queen’s service to the Commonwealth over the past 70 years is remarkable and her death marks the end of an era,’’ Dalziel said.

“Over the course of her long reign, the Queen was a frequent visitor to Christchurch. I’m sure that many people will have memories of those Royal visits and will, like me, feel a deep sense of loss in the wake of the Queen’s passing.

“While the Queen’s last visit to Christchurch was back in 2002, she kept our city in her thoughts and prayers, particularly after the earthquakes and the mosque attacks.”

Press Archives/Stuff The Queen during a visit to Christchurch in 1990. Prince Philip, left, with Joy Miller, her husband Hugh Miller and the Queen.

Christine Hainstock, chairperson of the Canterbury branch of the Royal Commonwealth Society, said it was “extremely sad news”.

“She's been such a wonderful Queen during her reign, look what she's achieved.

“She worked right until the end. Now we need to watch this space and see what happens from here on in.”

In the condolence book at Tūranga, one person captured the city’s feelings with a short handwritten message.

“It won’t be the same without you.”

South Island condolence books

Books have been set up across the South Island for people to pay tribute to the Queen.

Christchurch:

Christchurch City Council civic offices

Tūranga

Christchurch Art Gallery

Christchurch Town Hall

Transitional Cathedral

Rolleston:

Selwyn District Council offices, 2 Norman Kirk Drive, Rolleston. (From Monday)

Selwyn Libraries

Hokitika:

Customer Service Centre at 36 Weld Street, Hokitika.