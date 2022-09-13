Almost 1000 speeding fines refunded after council error makes tickets invalid

A council error has meant almost 1000 motorists will be refunded for speeding fines. (File photo)

Police are refunding thousands of dollars of speeding fines to nearly 1000 people who were wrongly issued tickets because of a council error.

Speeding tickets issued by police between September last year and May in North Canterbury were found to be invalid because the Waimakariri District Council accidentally allowed a speed limit bylaw to lapse.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of the error in June.

“Some 912 speeding infringements were issued in the affected area: 81 of those were issued by speed cameras, and 831 infringements had been issued by officers.”

READ MORE:

* More than 8500 Invercargill speeding tickets to be refunded after error

* Traffic fines have cost Kiwis more than $272 million

* Police to refund 173 illegal speeding tickets after council botch-up



She said the total amount refunded was not readily available. If all the fines were the maximum penalty of $630 the total amount would be about $574,000, compared to a total amount of $27,000 for the lowest fine of $30.

Council chief executive Jeff Millward apologised for the error.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF Being located on busy Waterloo Road, Hornby High School students worry about the dangers the speed and volume of traffic pose to students. (First published August 2, 2022)

“It’s an honest mistake that we wanted to be up front about and acknowledge. Since realising this error, we’ve adopted the Speed Limits Bylaw 2022, which has resolved this legal anomaly,” he said.

“Waimakariri district has been working closely with police to identify the infringements impacted by this error.

“Police enforcement action was done in good faith, and the council apologises for any inconvenience caused.”

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Police issue tickets in Hamilton in 2019. Their counterparts in Waimakariri in North Canterbury are now having to refund hundreds of people fined illegally.

The bylaw enforcing speed limits in the region lapsed in September 2021 and a new national register of speed limits was not adopted until May 2022.

This meant that speeding fines issued during that period in the region were invalid and could be legally challenged.

Police are contacting people issued fines to inform them they will be refunded and any demerit points will be cancelled.

The council said in a statement that the bylaw lapsed because it was not reviewed by September.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Nearly 1000 speeding tickets issued in north Canterbury were not legally enforceable. (File photo)

“This was an error relating to timing.

“The reason for the review not taking place was because the new setting of speed limits rule ... was due to be released in December 2021 by Waka Kotahi – in effect this would become a nation-wide speed limit register.

“This would have been in place before the recent changes to speed limits were to be considered. This was delayed and did not come into force until May 2022.”

It is not the first time that speeding fines have been found invalid on Canterbury roads.

In 2018, police discovered that seven years worth of speeding fines issued on a Christchurch road could be invalid because signs were not updated after a speed limit change.

In 2019, police admitted it was "unlawful" to view motorists as liable for paying a ticket even if it was sent to the wrong address after an investigation by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA).