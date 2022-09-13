Christchurch seeks bespoke plan after 'no' vote on housing density

Residents in the council chamber on Thursday urging councillors to oppose the Government-directed density rules.

Christchurch’s housing future could hinge on discussions with the Beehive after the city council defied a Government directive to toughen its density rules.

In what was labelled the “proverbial finger” to Wellington, councillors on Tuesday voted against implementing the Government’s intensification policy for the main cities. The response was loud cheers from the public gallery.

The new rules, required by a 2021 law, would allow up to three homes of three storeys each on most sections across the city, with some areas exempt.

Councillors then agreed to write to Minister for the Environment David Parker seeking a bespoke solution in light of Christchurch’s “unique” housing situation.

READ MORE:

* Call for Christchurch councillors to vote against extra housing density

* Fears new housing rules will cost sun, privacy, older homes

* Pre-dawn construction site noise too much for neighbours

* New housing rules uncharted waters for over-stretched council



Christchurch City Council One example of what could happen under the rules allowing three new three-storey homes on one section.

The council now risks having the Government step in and implement its changes without the proposed exemptions. The Government could replace city councillors with commissioners, or install a Crown manager to push through new rules.

In response to the vote, a spokesman for Parker said the minister was awaiting more information.

“He is expecting to receive advice from the Ministry for the Environment and Ministry for Housing and Urban Development on this issue, including the reasons for the council’s decision.”

Rhyva van Onselen/Stuff Opponents of housing intensification packed into the public gallery at Christchurch City Council on Tuesday to hear councillors cast critical votes on the issue.

Housing Minister Megan Woods was also awaiting advice. She said she had concerns about “the potential longer-term impact of this decision by council on housing affordability in Christchurch; we know that housing affordability and density go together”.

“I will be interested to see the alternative proposals the council has for reducing emissions and increasing the supply of affordable homes in Christchurch,” Woods said.

Some protesting in the council chamber in a discussion about the issue on Thursday wore T-shirts or carried signs saying: “Stop daylight robbery”.

Residents against the plan told councillors they feared losing sunshine and privacy in their homes and gardens.

Christchurch City Council Housing density illustrations based on proposed new rules for Christchurch.

They pointed out that with the sun lower in the sky during winter, Christchurch homes with tall buildings next door would lose far more sunshine than North Island ones.

On Tuesday councillors Anne Galloway, Melanie Coker, Yani Johanson, Catherine Chu, Jake McLellan, Phil Mauger, James Gough, Sam MacDonald, Aaron Keown and Pauline Cotter voted against intensification.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel, deputy mayor Andrew Turner and councillors Mike Davidson, Sara Templeton and Celeste Donovan voted yes. Councillor Jimmy Chen was absent and councillor Tim Scandrett abstained.

Twelve out of 14 councils required by Government to enforce the new rules have already decided to do so.

It was clear many Christchurch councillors were torn, with some waiting until the last minute to decide how to vote.

Coker said she had been swinging back and forth. “I don’t agree with the one-size-fits-all approach. I want to vote to give the proverbial finger to the Government.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff City councillors, from left, Tim Scandrett, Sara Templeton, Pauline Cotter and Celeste Donovan a Christchurch City Council meeting.

Gough said the Government thought it knew best, but it was time to say “enough is enough”.

MacDonald said the council must take a civic leadership role and say “we have had enough of Wellington”.

Dalziel said it was a hard decision, but she did not want to risk the Government making the changes without the protections.

“I have to support us holding onto the process, because it will be worse if the council does not.”

Davidson said the council was not above the law. He did not think the public gallery was representative of Christchurch, and wanted to hear voices of younger people.

“I urge my fellow councillors to think twice. Voting ‘no’ could have a much worse outcome than voting yes.”

Templeton said property developers would benefit from a “no” vote, as they could develop without the council’s proposed protections.

Turner said he wanted the city to retain green space and sunlight, but the best way to achieve that was remaining in control.

STUFF Housing Minister Megan Woods and Environment Minister David Parker announce a law change that will allow landowners to build up to three storeys without resource consent. (First published October 2021)

In the past few weeks, about 15 neighbourhood associations, plus the Civic Trust and the Riccarton Bush Trust, wrote to councillors urging them to vote “no”.

Tony Simons, chairperson of the Riccarton Bush Kilmarnock Residents Association, said Tuesday’s council vote was “a huge win for the people of Christchurch and we should be very proud of the stand the majority have taken”.

A “yes” vote would have started the process to publicly notify the changes in the council’s district plan by September 23.

This would also have identified the areas exempted on grounds including heritage, coastal hazards and infrastructure constraints.

Chris Bishop, housing spokesman for the National Party which supported the Government’s intensification law, said Christchurch City Council should use the exemption provisions to exercise its local voice.

“We note that other councils around the country have chosen to apply these provisions to their local circumstances”.