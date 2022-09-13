Mauger and Meates tussle over transport at Christchurch mayoral debate

Phil Mauger, left, and David Meates at Monday’s mayoral debate, which was hosted by Central City Business Association chair Annabel Turley.

Christchurch mayoral hopeful Phil Mauger says council staff do not understand what the public wants when it comes to transport, while rival David Meates wants an “integrated” forward-thinking plan linking up cars, public transport and cycleways.

Each man’s view on transport was set out on Monday evening during a 90-minute mayoral debate hosted by the Central City Business Association at Little Andromeda.

Christchurch’s controversial draft transport plan, which has a 30-year vision for reducing residents’ dependence on cars by making biking, busing and walking more attractive, cropped up during the debate.

Mauger has been a critic of the plan, particularly of its proposals around congestion charging and parking levies.

READ MORE:

* Mayoral candidates cook lunch and discuss books, cycleways and what power a mayor has

* Mauger well ahead in Christchurch mayoral poll, but Meates says race is 'very winnable'

* Notes from 'backroom' meeting reveal mayoral hopeful Mauger's agenda

* Christchurch local body candidates clash over cycleways and party politics

* Boos, an eviction and a disruptive slime monster: Christchurch's mayoral race heats up



On Monday night, Mauger said staff working on the plan “[put] their heart and soul into it”, but he walked away thinking: “this is not where people like you want this to go”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Phil Mauger says council staff put their “heart and soul” into the city’s draft transport plan, but he believes its direction is not where residents want to go.

“I’m not criticising [staff], but we’ve got to change the narrative so that they understand what you people want, because that's the disconnect,” he told the crowd.

Mauger said the uptake of electric and hydrogen vehicles had to be encouraged.

“If we move to hydrogen or other forms of fuel, we will be dropping our green house gases in town,” he said. “In theory, if everyone’s got an electric car or a hydrogen car, we could have twice as many cars in town because they’re not damaging the green house at all, though that would never happen.”

When Meates took to the mic, he pointed out how Mauger was on the working group overseeing the transport plan, but only attended three of nine meetings.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff David Meates wants an “integrated” transport plan that links up a range of different modes that make sense today and in 50 years time.

Meates said the release of the plan into a political environment had got the city into “really dumb conversations about cars vs cycles.”

“We’re not having the robust debates, we’re becoming polarised so quickly,” he said.

Meates said there needed to be an “integrated” plan that makes sense today as well as in 50 years time. It needed to include cars, public transport, cycleways, “and a range of other bits”, he said.

“That’s what I feel we are missing from the conversation and the debate.”

Mauger and Meates also had contrasting views on dealing with anti-social behaviour in the central city.

RNZ This time a year ago, social services kicked into high gear to rapidly get homeless people off the streets for lockdown. (Video first published March 2021)

Mauger spoke highly of a new venture between the business association and the council, which has funded two trained security guards to patrol the central city.

“I think that should be expanded, the same issues are happening out in New Brighton,” Mauger said. “It’s a fantastic system ... we don’t want people to be scared of coming into town because it’s not safe.”

Meates said anti-social behaviour was an increasing challenge, but it was hard to know what the right answer was. The issues need to be dealt with as a community and knee-jerk reactions would probably not solve it, he said.

“I say that on the basis of looking back over decades and decades of all of these big promises that have been made, but nothing has changed or been delivered.”

Both men also spoke about the leader they want to be.

Mauger made a comparison to Invercargill mayor Tim Shadbolt and how he put the Southern city on the map.

Mauger also promised to repair the city’s relationship with the Government, saying: “One of the things I want to do within the first couple of weeks is grab the CE by the hand and say ‘right, we’re off to Wellington because there’s a new person in town’.”

Meates spoke about reclaiming Christchurch’s narrative, so people could describe the city. He also wants to fix council culture and said people were over politics.

“If we’re going to expect the council [organisation] to behave differently, we’ve got to model that from the council table,” he said.