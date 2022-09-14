Better By Bike: Safety fears and work pressure stopping parents shaking up the school run

A Christchurch mum and committed cyclist says safety concerns and needing to get to work are holding parents back from hopping on their bikes for the school run, as the number of Kiwi kids cycling to school drops.

This spring, The Press has launched the Better by Bike campaign, aimed at getting more Ōtautahi commuters out of their cars and onto two wheels to improve their health and that of the planet.

New Zealand is at a critical point in the climate crisis, but experts say even a small change – swapping the average Christchurch commute from car to bike just one day a week – can slash 200kg a year from each person’s carbon footprint.

A new analysis by Stuff’s Forever Project team shows children aren’t riding their bikes to school in the same numbers they used to, with parents being both part of the problem – and the solution.

Biking to school was still common in 1989/90, when, according to Waka Kotahi’s household travel survey, about 19% of teenagers aged 13 to 17 nationwide cycled to school, along with 12% of children aged 5 to 12.

By 1997/8, those cycling rates had dropped to 11% for youngsters aged 13 to 17, and 7% for those 5 to 12.

At last count, in 2018, just 3% of the teenage group and 2% of younger children biked to school.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Cyclists say independence, health, and the environment are all reasons for cycling Christchurch's flat streets.

Christchurch mum Caroline rides an electric cargo bike imported from the Netherlands – which is capable of carrying up to four children.

It’s been her main form of transport for the past seven years.

“They make better ones now, but I’m still happy with it.”

She now ferries her 6- and 8-year-olds to Beckenham School each day, also dropping her 1-year-old off at preschool – come rain or shine.

“We have a car as a back-up, but if it’s light rain, I have a cover.”

The older kids sometimes rode their own bikes, but having them all together was “more convenient”, she said.

Safety was also a factor.

“I feel more in control if I’ve got the kids in my bike – it’s one layer of stress removed.”

When the children are on their own bikes, Caroline said they avoid busier streets, sometimes even riding on the footpath.

While the data suggested fewer kids are biking to school these days, Caroline said there was definitely a big part of the Beckenham community who are keen cyclists.

“I find it really social, you bike past their school friends, you have a chat. I get to connect with people more ... and I really like people.

“If I drop [them] off in the car, I don’t speak to anyone.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Sally Elford, with her children, Abigail, 9, left, and Eleanor Rogers, 6. Elford says Christchurch is “the perfect city” for cycling, and takes her two daughters to school on a three-seater electric cargo bike, affectionately nicknamed Big Blue.

There are many more in their community Caroline was sure would like to cycle, but where and when they work played a big part in it.

“They would if they could ... For me, it’s easier because I don’t have a car park at work, [but] everyone’s got their reasons.”

Ken Ching, director of Christchurch shop Action Bicycle Club, said cargo bikes that can carry children were popular among young families and becoming a fast-growing segment of the market.

“Most young kids prefer by far to get around on these as they’re a lot more fun. For the parents, it presents a conscious choice to reduce driving down to a one-car or no-car family.

“It makes journeys enjoyable and meaningful with the kids, it reduces financial burdens related to automobile use, and sets a good example for a more environmentally responsible lifestyle for the present and future.

“It’s easy, it saves money, it helps the planet, the kids love it – what is there not to like?”