Christchurch mayoral candidates debate trust, climate and student issues

How will Christchurch’s leading mayoral candidates solve the public’s dwindling trust in the city council?

Former health board boss David Meates says trust starts at the top and he wants to end petty politics around the council table, if elected.

“The perception of making decisions in the best interests of the city is not there,” he said at a debate between three candidates at the University of Canterbury on Tuesday hosted by political science club, UC POLS.

Councillors were attacking the organisation itself, he believes, which has caused it to become defensive and inward-looking.

“Generally, performance deteriorates and they become more and more difficult for a community to interact with.”

Christchurch City Council’s approval rating fell to 42% – a 15-year low – in the most recent residents’ survey, and a Kantar poll from the weekend found nearly half of the respondents lacked confidence that the council could meet residents’ needs.

Meates’ main rival, Burwood city councillor Phil Mauger, said he would regain trust by becoming a “very visible mayor” who is out in the community at least once a fortnight.

“A lot of people are very frustrated,” he said, before outlining an example of the council breaking a promise to east-side residents when it said it would remove outdoor material from its organic processing plant by a certain date.

Mauger said people did not trust the council because it was not doing what it was saying.

The Wizard, also at the debate, explained how he wanted to cheer everyone up, saying the world has become miserable.

While he has no policies, The Wizard said he would create an “explosion of laughter” within his first 100 days. He also wants to cut executive staff salaries in half.

And what is the biggest issue facing the city in the next 10 to 20 years?

The Wizard said people were in despair, while both Meates and Mauger said climate change.

“That is going to be really define this city,” Meates said. “We are so, so well-placed to be the climate leader in this country.”

Meates said one of Chistchurch’s strengths was its innovations, start-ups and businesses that were geared to support and enable climate action.

The council was not moving quickly, he said.

“The council does not need another strategic document, all it does need to do is to weave those strategic documents into the plan of delivery,” he said.

Mauger said climate change was “the be-all and end-all.”

“I see in the paper the other day there are now 50,000 electric cars in New Zealand, we’ve got a hell of a long way to go but at least we’re starting. It’s a bit like trees, if you don’t plant it, it’ll never grow.”

Mauger said he was trying to get trucks that take rubbish to the Kate Valley landfill in Hurunui to be powered by hydrogen. He expected that to start next year.

“You've got to hit the commercial stuff and the heavy stuff, it will make a difference a lot quicker.”

Candidates also faced a range of student-related questions.

On one question about alcohol crime and abuse, Mauger said the council needed to be a bit harder on approving bottle store licenses, while Meates said it was really puzzling that more outlets were supported.

Asked about the biggest issue facing students, Mauger zeroed in on cost of living and said he wanted public transport to be cheap. Meates said Christchurch needed to be connected, enjoyable to live in, and fun.