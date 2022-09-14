Eastgate mall back up for sale for second time in as many years

After being sold and subdivided, Eastgate Mall is back on the market.

Eastgate shopping mall in the Christchurch suburb of Linwood has been put up for sale in subdivided lots, just weeks after a new owner finished paying for it.

The mall was unconditionally sold last year for $43.45 million by public company Asset Plus Investments Ltd. The buyer was Auckland-based private investment company Kremlin No 2 Ltd, which has since become Eastgate Holdings Ltd.

After the original August 2021 settlement date was extended, Eastgate Holdings settled the sale last month.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Eastgate was sold last year for more than $43m.

Now newly subdivided, the property is back on the market, with Eastgate Holdings seeking offers by an October 12 deadline.

The mall has about 40 tenants including The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, Countdown supermarket, Lincraft, the city council’s Linwood library and service centre, Taco Bell, and KFC. It is returning a net annual profit of $4m to its owner.

A McDonald’s restaurant building on the site is owned by the McDonald’s parent company.

Supplied/Stuff Eastgate has about 40 tenants, including The Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery.

Eastgate Holdings is selling the property in five parts. The biggest lot by area is the main mall and supermarket, followed by The Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery. Also for sale separately are KFC, Taco Bell, and spare development land.

Alternatively, a buyer could take the whole package.

Real estate agent Tim Rookes of CBRE, who is handling the sale, said the 6.7 hectare mall site is under-utilised. It has 1100 car parks.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Eastgate mall was opened as Linwood City in the 1980s.

He said having individual property titles provided flexibility for further development.

“The ability to pick and mix one or more individual titles is a significant benefit for buyers.”

Eastgate Holdings’ majority shareholder is the Cook Property Group, headed by Ben Cook.

Cook Property Group’s other investments include some Countdown and Bunnings stores around the country, and the FreshChoice supermarket in Edgeware, Christchurch.

Ben Cook has been approached for comment.

Eastgate originally opened as Linwood City in the 1980s. It was remodelled after the mall’s double-storey car parking building was demolished after the earthquakes.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Taco Bell at Eastgate opened in 2021.

Also on the market in Christchurch is The Colombo Mall in Sydenham, owned by Christchurch investor and developer Lilly Cooper.

The Palms mall in Shirley was sold for $88.8m last year to an Australian investor.