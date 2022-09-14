Council warned not to grant loan to housing group, now it's $183k in the red

The Otautahi Urban Guild’s development project never went ahead and now its $183,600 council loan could be written off.

Staff warned Christchurch city councillors not to grant a loan to a non-profit housing group, yet they did it anyway and are now $183,600 in the red.

Christchurch City Council will decide on Thursday whether to write off the loan it made to Ōtautahi Housing Guild in 2019.

The guild wanted the money to progress its plans to build between 150 and 220 homes on a Crown-owned 8000 square metre site opposite Latimer Sq, bordered by Madras, Gloucester and Armagh streets.

The project fell over in late 2020 and the site has since been sold by the Crown to Mike Greer Homes, which was building about 85 homes on the site.

In November 2019, the guild approached the council for a $450,000 loan, to progress the project. The loan was granted, but the guild ended up drawing down only $183,600.

At the time, council staff said they were not convinced the guild would be able to repay the money.

They believed the loan was “high risk and unsecured” and might need to be written off.

However, it was a risk that most councillors believed was worth taking. Only three councillors – Anne Galloway, James Daniels (who resigned in 2021) and Aaron Keown – voted against the loan.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The site, bordered by Gloucester, Madras and Armagh streets is now being developed by Mike Greer Homes.

At the time, Cr Sam MacDonald said the council needed to enable development in the central city and Cr Pauline Cotter said the money meant the city was getting a wonderful diverse housing development.

At the same meeting, guild spokesman James Stewart​ urged councillors to “walk the talk” on the council’s claim that Christchurch was a city of opportunity.

Fast-forward a year, and the guild announced it was unable to purchase the land due to the financing environment.

It said it was confident it could still develop a housing complex on another smaller site with fewer homes. It had five years to repay the council loan and at that point still intended to do so.

But a staff report, to be considered by the council on Thursday, recommends the council forgive the loan on the condition the guild agrees to give the council its intellectual property related to the development, including designs.

The council money was used for the design and other pre-consenting costs.

If the council did not forgive the loan, it would remain on the council’s books as a bad debt and a liability, the report said. The guild has no means to repay the loan.

Steward did not want to comment when approached on Wednesday.

He said the staff report summed up the situation.

The land was bought by the Crown for an alternative housing scheme, an anchor project known as the demonstration village, as part of the Government’s post-earthquake blueprint for the city.

The guild development was the second proposal for the site to collapse after the Breathe Village plan, chosen in an international competition in 2013, was abandoned several years later.

The guild was made up of four groups including the Office of Holistic Urbanism – a trust that runs community development projects including the Collett's Corner project in Lyttelton, which also did not proceed.