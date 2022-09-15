Recruitment review under way at council company after emergence of court judgments against CEO

CCHL is refusing to say whether Tim Boyd remains at work and whether he is being paid. (File photo)

A review into recruitment processes at Christchurch City Council’s investment company is under way after the reported emergence of US court judgments against chief executive Tim Boyd.

A local law firm has been appointed to conduct “a thorough review” of Christchurch City Holdings Ltd’s recruitment systems and processes.

That review will run alongside an ongoing wider independent strategic governance review at CCHL, which is investigating if the company’s core purpose and objectives remain relevant.

The strategic governance review will cost between $150,000 and $275,000 and is due to finish in November, six months later than initially planned.

Boyd joined CCHL as chief executive in March, but quit last week over “differences of opinion” with the board.

His resignation came just weeks after the board chairperson Jermey Smith and CCHL director James Gough, a city councillor, quit.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Lyttelton Port, pictured, is one of the companies overseen by Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL).

CCHL is wholly owned by Christchurch City Council and is responsible for overseeing businesses owned by ratepayers, such as Lyttelton Port, lines company Orion and Christchurch Airport.

Although Boyd’s resignation is effective on December 6, an interim chief executive has been appointed.

CCHL refused to say if Boyd was continuing to work and whether he was still being paid. The chief executive role has traditionally had a salary of about $350,000.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Lyttelton Port in Christchurch is nearing completion of the first stage of an $85 million expansion, which is being built on land that has been reclaimed over the past five years.

A lawyer for Boyd told BusinessDesk that Boyd had disclosed his full work history when he applied for the CCHL position. The lawyer also said Boyd had no criminal convictions in New Zealand or anywhere else.

Stuff contacted Boyd’s lawyer for comment. He said Boyd was not able to meet Stuff's deadline for publication.

CCHL said in a statement it worked with recruitment company Decipher Group on Boyd’s recruitment.

Decipher Group’s process included “verification of relevant qualifications, referee interviews and probity checks in Australia and New Zealand”, CCHL said.

Decipher Group director Leanne Crozier said its recruitment, screening and assessment processes were “robust and in line with industry standards”.

Thorough background checks were undertaken, she said, though she noted that civil matters in the US would not be picked up by these background checks.

Crozier said prior to applying for the CCHL role, Boyd worked at the Ministry of Social Development, “which would have also undertaken thorough background checks.”

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff CCHL has a 75% ownership stake in Christchurch Airport, on behalf of the Christchurch City Council. The Government owns the other 25%.

Mayoral hopeful David Meates said the revelations reinforced his view that “all is far from well” at CCHL.

Meates said there needed to be a rethink of governance at CCHL, particularly the mix of directors.

“That’s going to require some really top-notch directors to be appointed.”

Mauger said he only met Boyd once at a council function while amongst a group of people. He said he had not spoken at length with him.