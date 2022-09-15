Council wants to charge developers who fail to retain or plant enough trees

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel is attempting to save the city’s trees from housing intensification.

Christchurch developers could soon be charged tens of thousands of dollars if their new properties fail to reach a leafy threshold.

In an effort to protect Christchurch’s trees from intensified housing, the city council on Thursday decided to start a process to introduce new tree protections into the district plan.

It wants to bring in charges for companies behind new residential sites if their developments have less than 20% tree canopy cover.

Developers could retain or plant trees to reach the 20%, but if the threshold is not met they will have to pay up – and in some cases this could be between $30,000 and $60,000, depending on the size of the property.

The council would then use that money to plant trees on publicly-owned land around the city.

Protection for trees was to be included as part of the council’s response to the Government’s housing intensification policy.

But on Tuesday the council defied the Government directive to toughen its density rules.

In doing so, any additional tree protections the council hoped to achieve through the policy were lost.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch’s leafy status is under threat from housing intensification.

In a surprise move, Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel introduced a new set of recommendations surrounding tree protections at a council meeting on Thursday.

She approached staff on Wednesday to see if the tree protections could be pursued separately and was told that doing so was indeed possible.

Councillors almost unanimously supported the move – Aaron Keown was the only one to vote against it.

The council will now seek to notify a plan change encompassing tree canopy cover, tree retention and planting on private land, and financial contributions for trees.

Dalziel said it was an opportunity for the council to vote positively for what the community wanted, which was to build and grow the city’s tree cover and not see it diminish under intensification.

“This signals to the community that we are on their side,” Dalziel said.

Trees were important to Christchurch’s Garden City identity and the council was looking at how to increase tree canopy cover across the city, she said.

The council should not forgo making changes to the district plan to protect trees simply because it disagreed with the Government’s housing intensification plans, Dalziel said.

“We need to protect our trees.’’

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Residents in the council chamber last week urging councillors to oppose the Government-directed density rules.

A survey released earlier this year showed about 13.5% of the city was covered by tree canopy. This was lower than in 2015/16, when it was 15.6%.

The lack of trees was most stark in some of the city’s lowest socio-economic areas like Hornby and Linwood, where tree canopy coverage sits at just 6.5% and 8.9% respectively.

Auckland had a canopy coverage of 18.4% between 2016 and 2018, while in Wellington it was about 30.6% in 2019.

Eugenie Sage​, the Green Party’s environment spokeswoman, said intensification would have a significant effect on the city’s overall tree canopy.

She said it was disappointing the majority of councillors blocked the Government’s intensification proposals, but felt Dalziel’s tree proposals were a “useful initiative”.

STUFF Housing Minister Megan Woods and Environment Minister David Parker announce a law change that will allow landowners to build up to three storeys without resource consent. (First published October 2021)

Tony Simons, chairperson of the Riccarton Bush Kilmarnock Residents Association, which vehemently opposed the Government’s intensification plans, said he welcomed the council’s move to protect trees.

But he was disappointed the council did not push for 25% canopy cover, which was supported by the council earlier this week.

He said he did not realise the council could cherry-pick aspects of the intensification plan change and wondered if there were other aspects that could be taken out and pursued separately, including additional protections for the area around Riccarton Bush.

The council will look to incorporate the tree protections into a plan change arising from discussions with central Government about wider intensification.

If that is not successful it will notify it as a standalone plan change.