The need for more housing - should Christchurch be a special case?

Three-storey homes going up on land zoned for medium-density housing in Spreydon, Christchurch.

Does Christchurch have a case for special treatment on housing density rules? LIZ McDONALD reports.

New Government rules aimed at curbing urban sprawl have been given the thumbs-up by other councils.

But in Christchurch, all they got was the proverbial finger.

Last year the Government passed a law requiring housing density changes in the six fastest growing cities, in an attempt to lower carbon emissions and boost the supply of affordable homes.

The rules would allow three, three-storey buildings to be built on sections in most parts of Christchurch. Permitted housing heights would rise to six storeys near business and shopping hubs, and higher still in and near the central city.

Councils can exempt some chosen areas on grounds including heritage and character, infrastructure constraints, and coastal hazards.

In Christchurch, the rules have been labelled a one-size-fits-all policy, a cut-and-paste solution, and an example of Wellington imposing itself on other cities without consultation.

Stuff columnist Mike Yardley said the proposed changes meant “an uncharted new era of tree-felling, character-killing, sunlight-blocking and privacy-destroying housing rules may be set to be foisted on your suburb”.

On Tuesday Christchurch city councillors defied a Government requirement to notify the necessary changes.

Nobody is sure what will happen next.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel is writing to the Government to ask ministers to work “collaboratively” with the city over outstanding issues.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel said after the meeting the Government could install a Crown manager or commissioner to enforce its will, but she was writing to ask them to “work collaboratively with this city to try and resolve some outstanding issues”.

Environment Minister David Parker said he was waiting for advice from the Ministry for the Environment and Ministry for Housing and Urban Development, and the reasons for the council’s decision.

Christchurch Labour MP Poto Williams said on Friday the Government stepping in with a Crown manager or commissioner at this stage would be “the nuclear option” and they wanted “to talk to the council”.

A spokeswoman for Williams clarified she was referring to Government’s immediate action, and decisions still hinged on ministry advice.

Residents’ objections to Christchurch adopting the Government’s rules centred around the perceived lack of need for them, and some location-specific issues including house prices, tree cover, current zoning provisions, and sunlight.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Environment Minister David Parker is waiting for ministry advice on Christchurch’s situation.

Despite house price increases since 2020, Christchurch homes remain better value than in the other main centres. CoreLogic’s latest affordability report puts Christchurch as the most affordable main city for buying a house.

Medium-density zoning introduced in the inner suburbs after the earthquakes has already led to a boom in multi-unit development, usually replacing older single dwellings.

In the year to July, two-thirds of the nearly 5000 new homes consented in Christchurch city were attached homes such as townhouses, terraced homes or apartments.

Mike Blackburn, author of the Canterbury Construction Report, said there were “plenty of developers” around the city with unsold townhouses.

Christchurch City Council A housing density illustration based on proposed new rules for Christchurch.

“The market is saturated,” he said.

“Even without this proposed plan change, we’ve been building big-time. A significant percentage of what’s being consented is already in this medium-density space.

“We’re over-supplied in this segment of the market. It can be hard to know the long-term effects of a major policy change, but if this plan change came in I don’t see it’ll have an effect on what’s being developed. Not in the short-term.”

Vinny Holloway, a director of townhouse development company Brooksfield, which has built homes at the rate of one every two days over the past year, said there was “plenty” of land available for medium-density housing in Christchurch.

Holloway said urban intensification was already happening “and it’s a wonderful thing for Christchurch”.

But there was no pent-up demand, he said.

Housing markets were always cyclical, he suggested, something politicians may not have factored in.

“There’s been a lot of construction – but it’s not going to go on forever. Sometimes they make rules thinking it will.

Christchurch City Council Proposed new housing intensification rules for Christchurch could see suburbs transformed.

“It seems like a knee-jerk reaction. Suddenly they think everything needs to be developable, but it doesn’t need to be.

Holloway said with the real estate market having cooled, they were selling about half as many homes as at the peak of the market a year ago.

Christchurch residents who gave feedback on the proposed changes pointed to several reasons the city’s situation was different.

Most said they did not oppose housing intensification, but wanted it done in a way that worked for Christchurch.

One difference mentioned was the lower sun position in a South Island winter, compared with the North Island.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Residents at Christchurch City Council's meeting wanted councillors to oppose proposed housing changes.

This meant a single level house with three-storey buildings next door would lose a lot more sunshine and daylight than in Auckland, they said. The Government’s new density rules stipulate the same recession planes and boundary setbacks across the country.

Banners carried by resident groups at the city council meeting in which Christchurch councillors eventually rejected the proposals demanded they “Stop daylight robbery”.

Another difference raised by residents during the feedback period earlier this year was that Christchurch, which is mostly flat, does not have the tree-filled gullies of Auckland and Wellington, and is already fast losing tree canopy as housing development intensifies.

Helen Broughton, a former city councillor and Riccarton resident who has campaigned against the changes, said this week there could be unforeseen consequences if the proposed rules are adopted.

They include the loss of street trees as developers shift driveways, and risks to the safety of cyclists and other road users with so many cars parked on streets with housing intensification.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr talks about the bank's prediction that house prices could fall 20% from their peak.

Christchurch is also unique in that it is trying to repopulate its central city after the earthquake, Broughton said.

“The more they allow the development to go to high rise, the less there will be going into the central city.”

The city council has a set a target of having 20,000 residents in the inner city within the next decade. Last year that population passed the pre-quake total of 8800 residents.

Christchurch also has the Urban Growth Partnership for Greater Christchurch, or Whakawhanake Kāinga Committee – established this year and made up of ministers, local government, and mana whenua representatives.

Members are developing a blueprint for Greater Christchurch’s growth. This will set out how to house a growing population while improving housing affordability and slashing emissions.

The partnership will have a draft spatial plan to go out for consultation early next year.

In the meantime, Christchurch City Council’s September 23 deadline for notifying the housing density changes required by the Government is nearing.

Of the 14 councils covering six cities required to implement the Government’s housing density rules, 12 have done so. Another, Waikato District Council, is expected to vote in the changes when it meets on Monday.

This would leave Christchurch as the only outlier in the Government’s scheme to rein in its biggest cities, and make homes more affordable for Kiwis.