Government department to review work of contractor turned council boss 'facing US court judgments'

Tim Boyd quit earlier this month as the chief executive of Christchurch City Holdings Ltd. His resignation is effective as of December 6.

A Government ministry is reviewing the work of a contractor who later became chief executive at a Christchurch City Council company following the reported emergence of US court judgments against him.

Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL) chief executive Tim Boyd previously worked for the Ministry of Social Development as a contractor in its strategy and insights team from April 2019 to September 2021, the ministry confirmed.

“No areas of concern” were raised during background checks, said Sacha O’Dea, the ministry’s strategy and insights acting deputy chief executive.

Boyd joined CCHL in March, but quit last week over “differences of opinion” with the board.

His resignation came just weeks after board chairperson Jeremy Smith and CCHL director James Gough, a city councillor, quit.

Boyd has had US civil court judgments made against him, BusinessDesk reported this week.

A local law firm is now conducting “a thorough review” of CCHL’s recruitment systems and processes.

“As a precaution we are reviewing his work ... in light of information published by BusinessDesk,” O’Dea said.

Boyd was engaged through a recruitment agency, she said.

“On top of any reference checking undertaken by the recruitment agency, the ministry also followed our usual process for background checking including identity checks, New Zealand bankruptcy checks, and Australian and New Zealand police checks,” O'Dea said.

“Our background checks do not extend to civil judgments in foreign jurisdictions. Usual processes were followed in this case,” she said.

“No areas of concern were raised in the ministry’s checks including any matters filed in the US Courts.”

In his role at the ministry, Boyd supported the management of some IT contracts, O’Dea said. CCHL previously said he worked in a “senior advisory” role.

His role did not involve personal client information, had no staff reporting directly to him and did not have final approval authority on any budgets, O’Dea said.

She would not say how much Boyd was paid at the ministry due to privacy.

A lawyer for Boyd earlier told BusinessDesk that Boyd had disclosed his full work history when he applied for the CCHL position. The lawyer also said Boyd had no criminal convictions in New Zealand or anywhere else.

Boyd’s lawyer did not respond when contacted by Stuff on Thursday afternoon.

Boyd’s resignation as chief executive of CCHL is effective December 6.

This week, CCHL refused to say if Boyd was continuing to work and whether he was still being paid. The chief executive role has traditionally had a salary of about $350,000.

An interim chief executive, Paul Silk, has been appointed.

CCHL is wholly owned by Christchurch City Council and is responsible for overseeing businesses owned by ratepayers, such as Lyttelton Port, lines company Orion and Christchurch Airport.