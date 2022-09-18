$6.6m plan to redevelop popular Christchurch summer spot

A $6.6 million plan to redevelop one of Christchurch’s most popular summer fun spots has been given the go-ahead.

The Christchurch City Council is planning to make several changes to the Roto Kohatu Reserve, on the northwestern edge of the city, but with limited funding available the work will be spread out over several years.

The reserve, which is growing in popularity, features two manmade freshwater lakes. One is leased to the Canterbury Jet Sports Club and reserved for club members only. The other is used for swimming, dragon boating and sailing.

A development plan for the reserve was approved by the Waimāero Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board last week, following public consultation.

Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said the plan would ensure the reserve was developed in a way that protected its natural beauty and biodiversity, while better accommodating the needs of different user groups.

“It’s a wonderful spot for water-based recreation and sport activities and each year more and more people are discovering it, so it is becoming increasingly popular.”

The main entrance to the reserve is being moved to Outlook Place and changes are being made to the edge of Lake Rua to make it easier for people to swim and to launch boats.

Other developments in the plan include landscaping with additional picnic areas, shade areas, pathways, and more planting.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The reserve is becoming more popular and more people discover it each year.

A new diving platform and a jetty, or pontoon is also planned and the canoe polo lake will be expanded to accommodate two new “courts”.

Rutledge said some money had already been allocated in the 2021-31 budget, but the projects would need to be staged over several years. More funding would have to be sought through the 2024-34 budget.

He said it was clear people valued the reserve.

“We are determined to make sure that we look after it and protect it so that future generations can enjoy all it offers.”