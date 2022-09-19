CCTV shows a car near Christchurch scrapyard that went up in flames, owner says

Burnt out cars at a scrap metal yard in Kennaway Rd, Woolston, after a fire overnight.

The owner of a scrap metal yard where a “well involved” blaze occurred overnight says CCTV footage shows a car near the yard shortly before the fire.

Eight firetrucks responded about 10.30pm Sunday to a blaze at a scrap metal yard in Kennaway Rd, Woolston, a Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesman said.

A “specialist ladder appliance” was used to fight the blaze, which has now been extinguished, the spokesman said. Cars at the yard had caught fire, they said.

The owner of the property where the fire occurred, who asked not to be named, said CCTV footage showed a car with its lights off driving around the back of the yard shortly before the fire.

The cause of the blaze and whether it is suspicious is unknown at this stage, the Fenz spokesperson said.

A fire investigator will attend the scene this morning.

One firetruck remains at the site.

Chris Skelton/Stuff A fire investigator will attend the scene on Kennaway Rd on Monday morning.

A police spokesperson said police helped with road closures while firefighters tackled the blaze.

"Police will be making further enquiries to determine the circumstances of the fire," they said.

The blaze comes a month after another scrapyard fire on Garlands Rd. CCTV showed “intruders” entering the National Steel scrapyard half an hour before the fire started.

olice are still "making inquiries" into the Garlands Rd fire and say it's too early to determine if there is a link between the two fires.