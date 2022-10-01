Life story: Riccarton Bush saviour, botanist and All Black Brian Molloy

OBITUARY: Dr Brian Molloy​ will be remembered for saving Christchurch’s Riccarton Bush, but he was also a world-class botanist, ecologist, conservationist and All Black No 588.

Orphaned as a child, Molloy grew up in foster homes in rural Waikanae and Palmerston North. Being fostered was a “mostly positive” experience, but allowed him to develop an “independent strength of character” that served him well all his life, said daughter Sue Molloy.​

He wanted to be a farmer but couldn’t afford a farm. Instead, he completed a two-year diploma of agriculture from Massey Agricultural College. Opportunity took him to Canterbury, where he lived for the rest of his 91 years and where he developed passions for native orchids, the high country and the plants on limestone outcrops.

In the early 1970s, Molloy joined the trust board at Riccarton Bush-Pūtaringamotu​, the famed 7.8-hectare native podocarp​ forest 3km from central Christchurch. It was in a “terrible state through decades of mismanagement”, said Dr David Norton,​ a friend and colleague for 40 years.

The grass between the mighty kahikatea​ trees was regularly cut with a mower, preventing natural regeneration and damaging surface roots. Fallen branches and debris were collected and burned.

“He was clearly shocked by the state of the bush and quickly recognised that unless some pretty drastic action was taken, we would lose it,” Norton said.

He convinced the board to stop the mowing and burning. Exotic trees were cut down, unused paths removed, irrigation installed, a native plant nursery established, and in 2004, a predator-free fence built.

Molloy was said to have very good relationships with the rangers who cared for the bush day to day, especially John Moore.

Molloy Family/Stuff Molloy in Riccarton Bush. Note the mighty tree trunk and the understorey of shrubs that brings insects and birds into the urban reserve.

Molloy was able to radically change Riccarton Bush because of his training and experience. He studied botany at Canterbury University College,​ graduating with a bachelor of science in 1957 and a masters of science in 1960. He completed his PhD at Lincoln College​ in 1966, while working as a research officer for the Department of Agriculture.​ He was later a field botanist at DSIR​ and Landcare.

Molloy’s early work in high country tussocklands​ showed that it was once mostly forested and had been burned before European arrival, said Dr Peter Heenan,​ a senior botanist at Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research​ and another close friend and colleague.

He became a leading authority on NZ orchids and co-authored the book, Native Orchids of New Zealand,​ with John Johns​ in 1983.

Orchids are often delicate and tiny. Molloy had a “botanist’s eye” and spotted plants that others would have overlooked, Heenan said.

PETER MEECHAM Riccarton Bush in Christchurch, which gets about 75,000 visitors a year, could be in for a $1 million upgrade.

He never stopped “botanising”, his daughter said fondly. On family outings to the beach, for example, while his children cavorted in the waves, he was forever off to the side looking for rare or unusual plants.

He was a director of the QEII National Trust from 1989 to 1998, and then for 14 years was the trust's high-country representative. He helped farmers identify critically important native plant remnants on their land and protect them forever with QEII covenants.

He was a major contributor to the establishment of the Mahu Whenua​ covenants, which protect 53,000 hectares between Lake Wanaka and Arrowtown, and many others.

He’d learnt to read people as a foster child, which made him effective in this role, Heenan said.

Molloy Family/Stuff Molloy in his first XV days at Marist Brothers' High School in Palmerston North.

“Time spent around the kitchen table, or looking at a wetland at the back of the farm, results in much bigger gains for conservation than publications in scientific journals,” he said.

It helped that he’d been an All Black and engaged easily with farmers. “Trying to take land away from farmers is not the answer. Rather you have to work with farmers to help them integrate biodiversity management into their overall farming operation,” Heenan said.

Later in life Molloy lost most of his stomach to cancer and was never a big man. His All Blacks profile says he was 1.75m and 77kg. That made him a natural halfback and his game was called “intelligent and tidy”. He played 49 first-class matches, 23 of them for Canterbury.​ He was Canterbury captain in 1958.

He was selected by the All Blacks for the 1957 tour of Australia, playing five midweek matches and scoring one try – then worth three points.

In terms of rugby, he was most proud of his time with the NZ Universities squad, said Sally. He played in the famous 22-15 student victory over the touring 1956 Springboks at Athletic Park in a midweek game.

In 1977, he was a coach-selector of the varsity all-star team that defeated the touring British Lions 21-9 before his home crowd at Lancaster Park. Outside of tests, it was the only match the Lions lost that tour.

Brian Molloy, ONZM for services to conservation, was predeceased by his wife Barbara and son Michael. He is survived by daughters Sally, Jane and Sue and five grandchildren.