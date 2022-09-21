Christchurch's deputy mayor Andrew Turner named new manager of Rod Donald trust

Andrew Turner, the current deputy mayor of Christchurch, will be managing the Rod Donald Banks Peninsula Trust after the election.

The trust made national headlines in 2021 when hundreds of Stuff readers got behind its Buy the Hill campaign to help it raise enough money to buy the highest peaks in Christchurch - Mt Herbert (Te Ahu Pātiki) and Mt Bradley – and begin the task of native forest regeneration.

Then trust manager Suky Thompson has since retired, but not before shifting management of the new Te Ahu Pātiki Conservation Park​ to a standalone trust.

Turner will start his new role immediately after the local body elections on October 8, when his role as deputy mayor will end.

He said his focus would be on completing projects such as the Te Ara Pātaka-Summit Walkway which links Lyttelton to Akaroa by foot on a track along the top of Banks Peninsula. While much of the walkway is complete gaps remain, especially from Hilltop into Akaroa or Wainui.​

Turner also hoped to finish the Head-to-Head walkway, which would be a U-shaped route between Godley​ Head and Adderley​ Head around the edge of Whakaraupō/Lyttelton Harbour.​

Again there were gaps, especially on private land. Progress on the walkway largely stalled after the quakes, Turner said.

Little River needed more recreational opportunities and Ngāi Tahu’s Takapūneke vision promised cultural change as well.

He also expected new projects would come along.

“There’s plenty of opportunity out there and I'm very keen to get on with the job of exploring it,” he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Andrew Turner is shedding his deputy mayor suits for less formal attire as manager of the recreational and environmental trust.

Turner, who joined the Rod Donald Trust board in 2013, cited his long experience on the peninsula as his main qualification. He had built relationships with the city and regional councils, mana whenua, the Summit Road Society, Banks Peninsula Conservation Trust and many others.

These relationships would be strengthened, he said.

Turner’s “mix of private sector management and council and community service along with his nine-year experience as a Rod Donald trustee made him ideally suited for the position”, said trust co-chair Richard Suggate.​

“We are very pleased with both the skills and the extensive relationships that [Turner] brings to the position.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Suky Thompson the Rod Donald Trust manager, retired earlier this year. She did a “great job”, said Turner.

Turner was an elected member of the Lyttelton Mt Herbert-Banks Peninsula Community Board​ 2010-2022; a Christchurch city councillor 2013-2022; and the deputy mayor 2016-2022.

Of his time on council, Turner said he was most proud of saving the Town Hall and the council’s 2013 financial strategy. “We ended up avoiding massive rate rises, we ended up avoiding asset sales, and we still delivered on the earthquake recovery and regeneration and the infrastructure projects as needed”, he said.

He was pleased the new job allowed him to continue working on Banks Peninsula . “Of all the roles that I've had through council, the Rod Donald Trust would certainly be one of my favourites.”

The Rod Donald Trust was founded by council in 2010 and named after the Green party co-leader who died suddenly five years earlier. It supports sustainable management, recreation, and conservation on Banks Peninsula.

