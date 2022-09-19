Push to bring Christchurch's cherry blossom trees into the limelight

Cohalu Murase blows bubbles during the cherry blossom festival at Kurashiki Garden at Halswell Quarry.

A Christchurch cherry blossom aficionado wants Hagley Park’s popular corridor of the trees to be lit with pink, all hours of the day.

Cherry blossoms only bloom for a few weeks in September in New Zealand, and the season is already in full swing in Christchurch.

David Bolam-Smith, part of the Christchurch-Kurashiki sister city committee, wants Christchurch City Council to light up the stretch of cherry blossom trees that runs along Harper Avenue in North Hagley Park.

He has been to Japan “many, many” times, meeting his wife over there, and said that during the popular cherry blossom – or sakura – season, trees were often illuminated in pink after dark.

“It’s so beautiful in Japan, it’s a really special time.

“Imagine people being able to go on walks in the cherry blossom arch [in Hagley Park] at night.”

Bolam-Smith said the power cost to the city would be quite low, as the lights could run off the same system as the street lights, and it would only be for a few weeks a year.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff David Bolam-Smith, member of the Christchurch-Kurashiki Sister City Committee, poses with his daughter Chiaki Bolam-Smith during the cherry blossom festival at Kurashiki Garden at Halswell Quarry in Christchurch.

He had pitched the idea to his local city councillor, who “thought it was really wonderful”.

But he is waiting until after the upcoming local body elections to start “pushing my barrow of light” in the council chambers.

Bolam-Smith said he knew how much a drawcard cherry blossom trees could be.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The family picnic at the Kurashiki Garden on the weekend.

As part of his work in the Christchurch-Kurashiki sister city committee, he pushed for the planting of more than 80 cherry blossom trees in Halswell Quarry Park.

Now the Kurashiki Garden and its little pink forest are home to popular family picnics, with the first one since the Covid-19 pandemic held over the weekend.

“We had 300 people pass through the garden in one day. We all had such a joyous time.”