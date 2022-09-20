Apartment owners send homes to auction after long battle to reach quake settlement

The Beachfront Apartment complex was damaged in the 2011 earthquakes.

Owners of Christchurch waterfront properties who spent 11 years fighting insurers hope they can move on after their battle was finally resolved.

The owners of the Beachfront Apartments in New Brighton have had their repair claim settled after a six-year wrangle with private insurer Vero, which followed five years of dealings with the Earthquake Commission (EQC).

The 11 apartments, on Marine Pde on the New Brighton waterfront, were badly damaged in the 2011 earthquakes.

The complex’s body corporate has now put the property up for sale in as-is-where-is condition. It will be auctioned on September 29.

The settlement payment did not come in time for owner Brian Shaw, who died in April after spending his last years battling both cancer and the insurer. He did, however, live long enough to see the agreement with Vero signed.

Shaw, who was in his early 60s, had said he wanted to see the saga settled before his death for the sake of his family.

In 2016 EQC ruled the claim on the apartments was over-cap, which put it into the hands of Vero.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Owners of a New Brighton apartment complex protest as they wait for action on their insurance claim. (Video filmed February 2021. The claim has since been settled).

The body corporate launched legal action against Vero in the High Court in 2017 after failing to agree on the outcome of their claim.

A long series of delays and court postponements followed.

In the meantime, the body corporate amassed bills of more than $400,000 in legal, court and engineering costs. They were also paying about $30,000 a year in ongoing premiums.

After publicity early last year Vero apologised for the delays and promised to try and resolve the issue. In mid-2021 the body corporate said things were moving at “snail’s pace”.

Body corporate head Paula Halliday said on Monday a confidentiality agreement meant she could not reveal specifics of the settlement.

“Vero came to the party the day before the court hearing.

“We are pleased it is over and we can move on with our lives. We’d had enough,” she said.

A spokewoman for Vero did not comment on the case except to confirm it had been settled.