Missing Christchurch schoolboy found

A 13-year-old Christchurch boy who went missing from school on Monday morning has been found.

Alex Carter was last seen at Breens Intermediate School in Bishopdale about 11.30am.

He was found early on Monday evening walking in Yaldhurst, his mother Kathryn Carter thanking the community who took the time to look for him.

Carter had spent the afternoon “driving around in circles” looking for her son, whose disappearance was out of character, and appeals for help to find him were made online.

READ MORE:

* Shots fired at car in suburban Christchurch, police speaking to pair

* Children warming 'old-timers' to the beauty of te reo Māori

* Thrilling win for Huntley School at national primary cricket championships



“We cannot thank you enough,” Carter said of those who helped find him.

Earlier the family filed a missing person report with police.