Police want to hear from anyone who has seen Jin-Yun Zeng or has information on her whereabouts.

A 71-year-old woman missing in Christchurch has been found, police say.

“Police would like to thank the public for their assistance,” police said in a statement.

Police earlier said they were concerned for the wellbeing of Jin-Yun Zeng, who was last seen in Riccarton about 3pm on Monday.