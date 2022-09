Police want to hear from anyone who has seen Jin-Yun Zeng or has information on her whereabouts.

Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a 71-year-old woman missing in Christchurch.

Jin-Yun Zeng was last seen in Riccarton about 3pm on Monday.

In a post on Facebook, Canterbury Police said they were concerned for Zeng’s wellbeing.

Anyone who has seen Zeng or has information on her whereabouts should call police on 105 and quote file number 220920/5910, police said.