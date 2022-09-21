'We are unable to talk': Questions remain over wanted council company boss

Tim Boyd joined CCHL in March, but resigned earlier this month. He is wanted in the US over charges from 2018.

Council leaders are refusing to say whether the short-lived chief executive of Christchurch City Council's investment company is still being paid ahead of his departure, despite revelations he is wanted in the US.

Tim Boyd joined Christchurch City Holdings Ltd in March, but quit this month over “differences of opinion” with the board.

His resignation is effective as of December 6, and an interim chief executive, Paul Silk, has already been parachuted in.

Do you know more? Contact steven.walton@stuff.co.nz

READ MORE:

* Council company boss wanted by Arizona court over 2018 drink-driving charges

* Government department to review work of contractor turned council boss 'facing US court judgments'

* Recruitment review under way at council company after emergence of court judgments against CEO

* Chairperson and director resign from Christchurch City Council investment company



Stuff revealed last week that Boyd is wanted in America over charges from 2018 relating to allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. A Scottsdale Court clerk said there was an “active warrant” for Boyd’s arrest.

Calls, texts and emails to Boyd’s lawyer this week have gone unanswered.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL) oversees a handful of council-owned companies, including Lyttelton Port.

Stuff sent questions this week to CCHL asking whether Boyd was still working, how much he was being paid, and whether he would continue to be paid until his resignation was effective.

An emailed response from a PR adviser said: “Mr Boyd has resigned from CCHL, effective December 6, 2022. Paul Silk is currently acting as CEO.”

The CCHL statement said Boyd’s salary would be published as part of its “annual reporting”.

CCHL is due to release its annual report for the financial year – from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 – before the end of this month.

The chief executive role has traditionally paid over $350,000.

Based on this figure, and Boyd’s resignation on September 8, if he is still being paid he would earn $87,500 in his three-month notice period – or nearly $1350 a day.

CCHL’s statement added: “Any individual employment agreement, including information with regard to personal remuneration arrangements, are subject to privacy considerations.”

Interim CCHL board chair Alex Skinner would not answer questions.

“I feel we have been quite clear on this,” he said in a text message. “Matters relating to individual employment contracts are subject to confidentiality and we are unable to talk about them.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff David Meates says if matters are kept behind closed doors, people will fill in the gaps, which is not helpful.

But Christchurch mayoral candidate David Meates said he expected more clarity from the board.

“It’s about maintaining trust and confidence about decision-making,” he said.

“The more that things are kept behind closed doors, the more likely it is that people will fill in gaps, which is not that helpful for organisations.”

His main mayoral rival, Phil Mauger, said it was a “sensitive employment matter” being handled by the board.

“My focus as mayor will be ensuring that CCHL remembers that it is owned by the people of Christchurch,” he said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Phil Mauger says he wants CCHL to remember “it is owned by the people”.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel, who is on the board of CCHL, said through a spokesperson it was not appropriate for her to comment, while fellow board member deputy mayor Andrew Turner referred all questions to Skinner.

Councillor Sara Templeton, also on the board, said queries had to be directed to the interim chairperson.

Asked about whether she had been in contact with Boyd, Templeton said: “I’ve had no contact with Tim outside of the formal meetings that we’ve had, so the actual board meetings.”

Stuff emailed all other city councillors asking for comment.

Sam MacDonald said the acting board chair needed to answer the questions.

“He is accountable to the council as the shareholder,” he said.

James Gough, who was formerly on the board of CCHL but resigned last month, said he could not comment “as this is an employment matter for CCHL”.

Fellow councillors also declined to answer questions, Pauline Cotter saying she would “prefer not to comment about CCHL at this stage” and Tim Scandrett saying it was an employment matter so he was “unable to comment at all”.

Yani Johanson also said he could not comment on the case, but said: “I have asked for another briefing, the third one in as many weeks regarding CCHL.”

Boyd previously worked for the Ministry of Social Development as a contractor in its strategy and insights team, from April 2019 to September 2021.

The ministry said “no areas of concern” were raised during background checks, according to Sacha O’Dea, its strategy and insights acting deputy chief executive.

Asked about its knowledge of Boyd’s outstanding warrant in the US and how he was able to get a job at a government department, O’Dea said: “All candidates get asked to declare any convictions, pending charges, criminal charges (including any driving offences) that may result in charges in New Zealand or overseas.

“We used a recruitment agency (from an all-of-government panel) to initially engage Mr Boyd.”

CCHL has refused a Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act request asking for a copy of Boyd’s CV when he applied for the job.

“This information is personal information,” CCHL’s response said. It was refused to “protect the privacy of natural persons”.