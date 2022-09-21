Former quarry site could be developed for new housing

Fulton Hogan land including the company’s former Roberts Rd quarry pit is for sale on the outskirts of Christchurch.

As many as 300 new homes could be built at a former quarrying site up for sale on the outskirts of Christchurch.

Infrastructure construction company Fulton Hogan is selling the 42 hectare site of its Roberts Rd gravel pit in the Yaldhurst/Islington area. Just under half the land has been excavated.

The company has been seeking offers for the property, which is opposite Transpower’s Islington station and has frontages onto both Buchanans and Roberts roads.

Real estate agent Chris Jones of Bayleys said the land was now under offer from a would-be buyer. The purchase is not yet unconditional, and Jones said the sale could take several months to confirm.

The intending buyer was likely to develop the site, while the quarry pit would be remediated and grassed as a reserve, he said.

Environment Canterbury (ECan) records show Fulton Hogan has applied for a resource consent to remediate the land with top soil and planting. Consents for excavation and other quarrying activities on the land expire in October.

The quarry was used for eight years after being opened in 2014.

DAVID WALKERSTUFF With the rebuild of Christchurch going strong, the demand for aggregate from local quarries is chewing through the stockpile at a great rate. (First published June 2016)

The property is in the process of being subdivided into three blocks.

One 24ha block will include the quarry site, and a 4ha block will be bare land.

Christchurch City Council’s zoning of the third subdivided block, covering 14.6ha, requires any housing development to be done at a minimum rate of 15 homes per hectare.

This could amount to about 300 new homes being built on the land.

The site is in an area of western Christchurch where there has been a big jump in the amount of quarrying because of the high demand for aggregate since the start of the post-quakes rebuild.