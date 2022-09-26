Court Theatre unveils new 2023 season for Christchurch

A show by Rutene Spooner about his relationship with comedian Billy T James is part of the new Court Theatre season.

A William Shakespeare musical, an explosive play exploring racism in New Zealand and a new one-man show about iconic comedian Billy T James feature in the Court Theatre’s new season.

Interim artistic director Alison Walls said the all the shows in the 2023 season were “really energetic”.

“We have really tried to make sure we are thinking about what we know our audience really loves, but also saying you don’t know you like this yet, but we think you will,’’ she said.

“We have tried to be a little bold and really go with the theatre that we love.

“I think all of these plays have something important to say and are really energetic.

“They have a kind of heartfelt drive to them.”

The Christmas musical next year would be Something Rotten!, which was nominated for nine Tony Awards in 2015. The show lampoons William Shakespeare and Broadway musicals.

“It was nominated for a ridiculous amount of awards and is sheer fun,’’ said Walls.

“It is great to be the first to bring that to Australasian audiences.

“It is very witty and fun. It really has that Broadway musical feel.”

Supplied Interim Court Theatre artistic director Alison Walls unveils a new season of shows at the Court Theatre.

Be Like Billy is a new play commissioned by the Court Theatre from playwright Rutene Spooner, in which he explores his personal relationship with comedian Billy T James. Documentary theatre piece The Haka Party Incident brings to life a 1979 incident in which activist group He Taua confronted University of Auckland engineering students about their annual tradition of a mock haka.

Three shows in the season, musical Next to Normal, children’s show Frozen, and a new adaption of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility, have all been rescheduled after being cancelled during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am eager for audiences to see these shows. How wonderful it is to be able to have a full season again,” Walls said.

“Although, I am touching wood as I say that.”